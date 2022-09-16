Lawn Chats: Georgetown Clubs, Food and Stereotypes (CAB Fair Edition)

On this episode of “Lawn Chats,” Multimedia staffer Amna Shamim (COL ’25) spoke with students at this year’s Council of Advisory Boards (CAB) fair to get their takes on a variety of Georgetown-specific topics. What’s the worst thing you’ve ever eaten at Leo’s? Which Georgetown club is the most cultish? What Georgetown stereotype is totally accurate? Hear Georgetown students hash it out, providing surprising, creative and honest responses to these questions.

Produced by Amna Shamim (COL ’25), Alicia Novoa (SFS ’23), and Valerie Blinder (COL ’24)

Edited by Briana Sparacino (COL ’25) and Valerie Blinder (COL ’24)