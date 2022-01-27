LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Georgetown Got It Right With Virtual Instruction

The viewpoint “Implement Sensible COVID Policies” and the installment of “Eyeing the Administration” titled “Recognize Vaccine Efficacy, Rethink COVID Protocols” are both incorrect in their assertions that Georgetown University’s spring virtual instruction policies were improper or unwarranted. They ignore Georgetown’s unique context for implementing these rules and downplay Georgetown’s obligation to its most vulnerable community members.

“Eyeing the Administration” references Brown University in a weak attempt to discredit Georgetown’s decision. However, Georgetown was not anomalous when compared to its peer institutions in Washington, D.C. Most universities in the area adopted similar policies for virtual instruction, setting their in-person return dates just somewhat after their booster dose deadlines.

The viewpoint criticizes — among other things — the policies that govern Lauinger Library. However, speaking from my own experience as a “Lau 2” regular, Lauinger Library was one of the worst areas on campus for mask mandate compliance. Students used food and beverages as excuses for removing their masks but not putting them back on, defying the “actively eating and drinking” provision of the mask mandate. If students cannot follow basic masking rules, the university is within its rights to impose tougher restrictions in the name of public health.

Both articles also ignore the difficulties Georgetown’s public health team is facing. Georgetown University COVID Care Navigators and D.C.’s Department of Health (D.C. Health) COVID-19 team have struggled to communicate health information to affected students because they are inundated with cases to contact trace. Not to mention, some students have been abusive to Care Navigators and appear to have actively sabotaged the isolation process. Moving to virtual instruction was needed to avert an even greater inundation of exposures and shortage of isolation rooms and healthcare resources.

Moreover, Georgetown has a responsibility to protect its most vulnerable community members, especially amid the one of the most contagious variants of the virus to date. Moving to virtual instruction during the peak weeks of the omicron variant was a reasonable decision that ensured all of our community members, including immunocompromised students and students with risk factors, were protected. Both pieces downplay this duty.

Moving to online instruction has been far from ideal. However, the current circumstances necessitated it to ward off a highly contagious variant that could have ravaged our campus community. I applaud Georgetown’s continued efforts to reduce COVID-19 transmission and protect community health and well-being.

Eric Bazail-Eimil is a junior in the School of Foreign Service