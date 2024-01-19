Kyle Sweeney (MSB ’03) remembers the very first lacrosse game he watched: 1992, Springfield Cougars vs. Episcopal Academy Churchmen, Pennsylvania high school state championship.

“I had never seen the game with my own two eyes, and it was wild,” Sweeney smiled.

Then a sixth grader, Sweeney had no idea that he would one day pick up the lacrosse stick, head into the field and play his way into one of the most illustrious careers in the sport.

Sweeney was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in recognition of his accomplishments at both the collegiate and professional level on Jan. 6. Across four years at Georgetown and 15 years between Major League Lacrosse (MLL) and the National Lacrosse League (NLL), Sweeney won three All-American nominations, nine MLL All-Star selections, four Steinfield Cups, awarded to the winners of the MLL championship, and one World Lacrosse Men’s Championship gold medal.

“To see all the other wonderful people, men and women that I’m in the same group with, it’s just wild,” Sweeney told The Hoya. “It’s the most honorable, and the level of gratitude I have for it and the people in it is so immense.”

Sweeney is best remembered for helping innovate the long-stick midfielder position with his tenacious defense and offensive versatility. By generating dangerous offensive chances in transition through his shutdown play and on-ball skills, Sweeney netted 16 points in 55 career games to go along with his then-school record of 229 ground balls.

For Sweeney, those skills began with his high school career at Springfield, where Head Coach Jon Heisman encouraged his defensemen to stay nimble and aggressive as opposed to the traditional bulky, brutish defender.

“Our program was really about being the most athletic and agile we can be,” Sweeney said. “Let’s have that strength and quickness because we think that is more transferable throughout the game as opposed to someone who’s just a big strong guy who can’t move very well.”

Sweeney’s play received attention as he rocketed his way through prospect rankings, eventually catching the eye of Georgetown Head Coach and fellow Hall of Famer David Urick. Despite his unorthodox style of play, Urick encouraged him to maintain his flexibility and gave him ample leeway to develop in both phases of the game.

“He allowed me to do things that no other coaches were allowing people who played my position to do at that time — work out with the offense, take shots, things of that nature — and that really honed my on-field skills,” Sweeney said. “That’s why I owe so much of my on-field career to Coach, because he just let me spread my wings and go.”

Courtesy of Kyle Sweeney | Georgetown men’s lacrosse star Kyle Sweeney (MSB ’03) was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, adding to an illustrious career that includes three All-American honors and 10 MLL/NLL all-star selections.

Sweeney saw immediate time on the field, earning Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) rookie of the year honors his first year. He credited his teammates for helping him find his place within the program early on.

“These were people who really embraced me as the new guy, and they had no issues with the success I was having,” Sweeney said. “They embraced it, they appreciated it, they loved me and I love them back.”

Sweeney continued to dominate within the collegiate circuit, earning three all-ECAC First Team nominations and two conference-wide defensive player of the year awards to go along with his All-American selections. Despite breaking his ankle toward the end of his senior year, Sweeney had shown enough to be drafted by the Bridgeport Barrage and the Philadelphia Wings in MLL and the NLL, respectively.

“I did it because I loved the game,” Sweeney said. “I really loved it. I was and still am a relentless competitor.”

Sweeney rotated between playing professional lacrosse and working in financial services to supplement his income, and yet he continued to flourish at the highest level. He won three Steinfield Cups with the now-Philadelphia Barrage across four years and picked up more silverware with the Boston Cannons.

Sweeney also became a crucial presence within the U.S. men’s national team. Although he did not make the first team in 2002, Sweeney landed a spot in the 2006 squad that lost to Canada in the world championship match. In 2010, Sweeney was one of the five returners on the team and eventually got his revenge against Canada, winning the world championships.

“It was a huge relief, and it was a great experience,” Sweeney said. “I loved it; it’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Sweeney retired after 15 professional seasons and continues to be involved in lacrosse, whether through lacrosse-adjacent business ventures or coaching young players around him. Sweeney, now 42, sees his current role as an ambassador of the game, helping grow lacrosse in his former stomping grounds as well as under-resourced communities across the country.

“It’s my job as a father, as a leader in the community to continue to coach and support and teach the players of the next generation,” Sweeney said. “I just hope I’m considered a generous person and I’m someone who gives back to the sport.”

“I just hope people think of me as somewhat of a game changer.”