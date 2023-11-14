Mondays with Melanie: On GSProud, U.S. v Rahimi and Major Sports Wins

Join us every Monday for a wrap-up of the week’s hottest stories! For this week’s “Mondays With Melanie” podcast, we begin with writer Anna Lim (CAS ’26) as she outlines her article about Georgetown Scholars Program’s (GSP) GSProud Week. Then, writers Kate Hwang (CAS ’27) and Michael Scime (CAS ’27) discuss their piece covering the recent events of the U.S. v. Rahimi Supreme Court case. Finally, Sports Editor Oliver Ni (SFS ’26) shares his article on Georgetown’s recent sports wins.

Transcript

Melanie Elliott (ME): Hello Hoyas! And welcome back to “Mondays with Melanie.” Through this series, I will be bringing on the authors of each week’s top stories to discuss their articles and provide a brief synopsis of their topics. This week, that of Nov. 6 to Nov. 12, has been an exciting one, with Diwali celebrations and Thanksgiving break inching closer. On this episode, we have another wide array of topics, this time ranging from GSProud to legal battles to sports wins.

ME: We begin with writer Anna Lim’s piece about GSProud Week. The GSP Program provides financial aid and programmatic support to students, and GSProud Week serves to increase the visibility of such students.

Anna Lim (AL): Hi, my name is Anna and I wrote the GSProud Week article for The Hoya this week. This has so far been one of my favorite articles to write just because of how many people I got to talk to and how many voices I got to hear. So at the kickoff event that I went to, I got to talk to the GSP student board leaders who are all super sweet and very clearly passionate about what they’re doing. And then I went to a first-gen low income faculty panel, which was really interesting to see just because it was really touching to hear these very successful professors talk about their backgrounds and their low points and their high points during this panel. And then I think another interesting thing about this article was that I got to use Instagram posts as sources, because so many other campus clubs and organizations were partnering or like supporting GSP through GSProud week.

ME: Thanks for that Anna! Now, Writers Kate Hwang and Michael Scime discuss their article covering the recent events of a Supreme Court Case.

Michael Scime (MS): Hi, my name is Michael Scime.

Kate Hwang (KH): And I’m Kate Huang.

MS: And this week we co wrote Georgetown students rally to disarm domestic abusers about a rally involving Georgetown students led outside the Supreme Court during oral arguments for U.S. v. Rahimi, a case which will decide whether or not domestic abusers have a right to gun ownership.

KH: Three Georgetown student organizations led students in attending this rally. The organization’s where Georgetown March for Our Lives, Students Demand Action, and H*yas for Choice.

MS: And these groups were in support of the US in this case, arguing that the Supreme Court should support these red flag laws and make sure that domestic abusers do not have a right to gods. And Kate, I believe you were at the rally taking notes. Tell me about that.

KH: It was very interesting being at the rally and so empowering to see Georgetown students as well as so many people in the DC area showed up in support of this cause of disarming domestic abusers.

MS: Yes, and while I was not at the rally, I was able to go and try and see oral arguments myself. We waited for about seven hours. Unfortunately, the line just got cut off right before we were about to walk in, so I did not get to see oral arguments. However, in the line, I got to talk with several survivors of domestic violence and hear why this case was so important to them. As well as in the article, we talked to Emma Vonder Haar, Elinor Clark and Ari Kane, several members of the student groups at Georgetown and attendees of the rally and why this case is so important to that as well.

ME: Thanks Kate and Michael! Finally, Sports Editor Oliver Ni brings us his rundown of Georgetown’s recent sports victories.

Oliver Ni (ON): Hello, my name is Oliver Ni and I’m one of the senior sports editors for The Hoya. This week marks the start of the college basketball season and both the men’s and women’s teams are eager to prove themselves amid major roster and coaching changes. The women’s basketball team begins the season on a 2-1 run, beating the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Temple University before losing a very close match up against Brown University. Senior guard and preseason All-Big East Honoree Kelsey Ransom has stood out as the team’s motor while graduate forward Graceann Bennett and junior forward Brianna Scott have impressed as well. The men’s team logged a dominant showing against newly-promoted Division I team LeMoyne before falling in a nail-biter against Holy Cross for a 1-1 record. The guard duo of sophomore Jayden Epps and redshirt first-year Rowan Brumbaugh have impressed while the rest of the team has shown promises a better play in the two games. Now, it is incumbent on both teams to make the necessary adjustments in preparation for Big East play a month from now.

ME: Thanks Oliver, and as always, go Hoyas!

ME: That concludes another hectic week here at the Hilltop. Thanks so much for tuning in! I’m Melanie Elliott, and this has been “Mondays with Melanie.” Be sure to check back in next week for another round of top stories. And until then, have a great week!

ME: This podcast was edited by me and produced by Amna Shamim and Emily Han.