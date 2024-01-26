National Museum Launches Jack the Bulldog Bobbleheads

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled new, limited edition Jack the Bulldog 2024 bobbleheads, available for presale beginning Jan. 19.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will sell 2,024 of the individually numbered bobbleheads, which feature a rendition of the latest live Georgetown University mascot. They also produced a bobblehead modeled after the old Jack the Bulldog in 2023, and there is currently a bobblehead of the costume version of Jack in the works.

According to Phil Sklar, co-founder and chief executive officer of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the officially licensed bobbleheads are the first to feature the newest Jack the Bulldog mascot, a puppy who arrived on campus in early January this year.

“We pay attention to all the details, so this one will look just like the newest Jack the Bulldog who was just introduced to the Georgetown community,” Sklar wrote to The Hoya.

The bobblehead is a Jack the Bulldog figurine placed on a blue base shaped like the Georgetown University Athletics Department’s stylized bulldog logo that reads “Jack the Bulldog.”

Sklar described the design process as customizable and collaborative, with many adjustments undergoing different rounds of approval to fit each Jack’s specific features.

“We start with a digital rendering which is based off pictures of Jack. We submitted that to Georgetown for approval, and it was approved. From there, the bobblehead is hand sculpted out of clay, and we make adjustments until we think it looks great,” Sklar wrote. “After the mold is approved, it’s painted, and then they’re produced once the painted bobblehead is approved.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum creates custom bobbleheads for a wide variety of teams, symbols and figures, ranging from college and professional sports players and mascots to presidential candidates and even iconic landmarks like the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

Courtesy of Phil Sklar | The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled new, limited edition Jack the Bulldog 2024 bobbleheads, the first to feature the newest Jack the Bulldog mascot who arrived on campus earlier this year.

Maria Bizaki (CAS ’26) said she is excited about Georgetown’s new mascot, as Jack serves as a frequent rallying point for the campus community.

“I’m super excited for the new Jack the Bulldog. I feel like Jack really brings the whole Georgetown community together because that’s one thing every single person can agree on. I’m just super excited to have a new sense of school spirit with the new Jack the Bulldog,” Bizaki told The Hoya.

A university spokesperson said Georgetown looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

“We are glad to see the enthusiasm for this unique licensed product — from our Georgetown community and beyond — and we are excited to continue to welcome Jack to campus this Spring,” a university spokesperson wrote to The Hoya.

The new Jack’s arrival follows the death of the previous Jack mascot, officially named IROC Casagrande John F. Carroll, who passed away due to complications from canine intestinal lymphangiectasia, an intestinal disorder, in July 2023.

University administrators announced the newest Jack, Georgetown’s ninth live English Bulldog mascot, to the campus community Nov. 30, 2023. Currently, the newest Jack mascot, officially named Serchell’s John P. Carroll, is undergoing on-campus training and making appearances at smaller events with the goal of eventually becoming a regular part of athletic and university events.

Bizaki emphasized her excitement for Jack’s matching bobblehead, noting the uniqueness of the idea.

“He’s also very adorable, and I think the bobblehead is a really great, innovative idea,” Bizaki said.