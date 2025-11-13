Ballot Security Startup Wins GU Entrepreneurship Competition

Eight Georgetown University student teams won a total of $125,000 at an annual startup pitch competition Nov. 5.

The Leonsis Family Entrepreneurship Prize, or Bark Tank, an annual competition that supports venture development and innovation, invited student teams across all Georgetown schools to compete for startup funding. The night’s top prize of $30,000 and the People’s Choice Award, a $5,000 prize for the audience’s favorite company, went to The Petition Co., founded by Michael Korvyakov (MSB ’27) and Krish Malik (CAS ’28) to use artificial intelligence (AI) to scan voting documents like petitions and verify signatures.

Malik said winning Bark Tank and shaking the hand of Ted Leonsis (CAS ’77), who founded and judges the competition, was a surreal experience.

“It’s an amazing feeling to walk up there knowing we’ve won and to shake Mr. Leonsis’s hand, knowing what he’s accomplished,” Malik wrote to The Hoya. “This entire event wouldn’t be possible without him.”

Leonsis judged the competition alongside his son Zach Leonsis (GRD ’15), two former Bark Tank finalists and several other entrepreneurs. The panel evaluated teams on feasibility, team strength, idea quality and alignment with Jesuit values, according to Andres Brillembourg (SFS ’17, MBA ’24), the event’s emcee and last year’s first-prize winner.

Eight teams were chosen in October as finalists through an extensive application process that began in September, according to Korvyakov. Each team worked with two coaches to polish their pitches over four weeks before the competition.

Korvyakov said he is grateful to his coaches for their dedication.

“They all put an impeccable amount of work in,” Korvyakov told The Hoya. “Our coaches, Dave (CAS ’76) and Rose, were transformational.”

Korvyakov said his team approached their project with average voters in mind and he hopes to expand it with the Bark Tank funding.

“We ended up approaching it, ultimately, from the perspective of a U.S. voter with some kind of disadvantage, who wouldn’t count if it wasn’t for a software like ours,” Korvyakov said. “In the current process, we’re just limiting so many registered voters from the petitions.”

Malik said he and Korvyakov have worked on The Petition Co. for about a year and a half, during which they have secured contracts in multiple states and partnerships to validate elections overseas in Malawi and Honduras.

“With the money, we’re going to get moving on the contracts that we have ready and now have the money to hire people to work on,” Malik wrote. “Winning Bark Tank was absolutely amazing. This is just the beginning.”

Following The Petition Co.’s double win, the panel awarded two teams second-place prizes of $20,000 each.

Capsy, founded by Brooke Rogers (CAS ’28), is a photo-based time capsule app that allows friends to share photos without the stress of social media. Rogers said the app allows her generation to experience delayed gratification with their photos.

“I saw demand for this type of product from me and my friends taking pictures on digital cameras and being super excited to import them days later and see everything for the first time,” Rogers told The Hoya.

“As someone who doesn’t generally pride themselves in public speaking, placing so high up was really exciting,” Rogers added. “It not only felt like validation for Capsy, but also for all the late nights debugging, the 3 a.m. alarms I set to email the foreign developer for the name dispute and the time and effort I poured into the app.”

The other second-place winner, Parachute, is a developing health-tech apparel company designing protective clothing for seniors to reduce injuries from falls, such as its first product, a puffer coat with discreet protective padding.

Joseph Shenton (MBA ’28), Parachute’s founder, said the award will help him launch a marketable product.

“I was delighted to receive the $20,000, which will significantly help bring Parachute to market,” Shenton wrote to The Hoya. “The next step is finishing our physical prototype. Once we have that, we can begin testing and even marketing to generate pre-orders.”

Racquet Theory — a multimedia tennis platform founded by Neel Sadda (CAS ’25, MBA ’27) and Evan Cole (CAS ’26) — and TariffIQ — an AI platform that helps businesses navigate tariffs, founded by Shannon Vaughn (GRD ’25), Harold Moore (GRD ’25), John Kay (GRD ’25) and Campbell Shepherd (GRD ’25) — won $15,000 each in third place.

Thrippy, an AI-powered thrift and vintage clothing search platform founded by Shahla Fatemi (MBA ’26), won $10,000 in fourth place. Wave — an app for social networks and in-person meetups founded by Alyssa Xu (MSB ’28) and Layla Campbell (MSB ’28) — and Skincare Connector — an AI-powered skincare app founded by Anant Bansal (SOH ’29) — won $5,000 each as finalists.

Jeff Reid, Founding Director of the Georgetown Entrepreneurship Initiative, which supports student-led business programs, said entrepreneurial skills can help any student, regardless of their long-term goals.

“That’s our ultimate goal: To help everyone develop that entrepreneur mindset,” Reid said at the event. “No matter what career path you choose, you’re going to need to learn how to develop, be a creative problem solver and that’s just a great way to make a difference in the world.”

Korvyakov said Georgetown’s entrepreneurial resources helped him develop The Petition Co.

“When I came here, I wasn’t particularly entrepreneurial,” Korvyakov said. “But in working with them, they have laid a groundwork for me to go from a problem to a business.”