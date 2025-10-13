Beloved M Street Student Coffee Spot Closes

The Georgetown neighborhood’s Starbucks Coffee location on the corner of M and 34th Streets closed indefinitely Sept. 27, disappointing Georgetown University students who frequented the shop.

Starbucks, which had been facing corporate layoffs amid competition from nearby coffee shops, notified customers Sept. 25 of the closure through a flyer posted on the door and an official statement from Brian Niccol, Starbucks chairman and chief executive officer. The location was among nine stores across Washington, D.C., that closed the same day.

Starbucks said in the posted flyer that the decision to close the M Street location was a difficult one, expressing appreciation for the store’s customers.

“We’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to close this Starbucks location,” Starbucks wrote in the statement. “We know this may be hard to hear — because this isn’t just any store. It’s your coffeehouse, a place woven into your daily rhythm, where memories were made, and where meaningful connections with our partners grew over the years.”

The M Street location first opened in 2017, according to a local news outlet. Many Georgetown students have used the Starbucks as a study space in addition to a coffee shop, providing a more informal setting for work that offered a change of scenery from campus.

Clancy Killebrew (CAS ’29), who frequented the location, said the closure surprised her and she will miss the location, which was recommended to her by her mother, a Georgetown graduate.

“When I first came here, my mom studied here in graduate school, and she said that her favourite spot to study was at that Starbucks,” Killebrew told The Hoya. “I’m sad that they’re closing it down.”

“I have no idea why they would close it down — it does really well,” Killebrew added.

Niccol said in the statement that Starbucks closed underperforming locations across the country in September.

“We identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed,” Niccol wrote.

Diya Patel (CAS ’28), who also often visited the location, said she will miss the familiarity and warmth of the connections she made with the Starbucks baristas, formally called Starbucks Partners, at the location.

“I was heartbroken when they closed, because I have a barista there who knew me by my name,” Patel told The Hoya. “She knew my order, and every time I would come in, she would always smile, always say ‘Hi’ and I think that is what made me keep coming back — that sense of community and that sense of belonging. I felt like every time I stepped in, she would have the biggest smile on her face and she would make me so happy in the morning.”

“It was a central part of my routine, every single morning I would go and I would see her, get my coffee or whatever it was, and go back and have a good day of my classes,” Patel added.

Patel said it will be difficult to replace those connections despite the plethora of coffee shops in the Georgetown neighborhood.

“Finding a new coffee spot in Georgetown, it’s not that hard, but it was definitely a cheap, affordable option that I think will be missed by a lot of Georgetown students,” Patel said. “I know when I was there every morning, I wasn’t the only one.”

Patel added that she loved having a welcoming space to get coffee and study that was separate from campus, but still nearby.

“The Corp and the Starbucks in Leavey, obviously, are really popular spots for Georgetown students, and it’s very convenient, especially if you live on campus which most students do,” Patel said. “So I think that just made the M Street location a little bit more personal.”

“They always had a really cheerful smile and they would always write cute little messages on the cup — they never forgot to do that,” Patel added.