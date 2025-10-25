BREAKING: Eleven Students Win GUSA Senate Seats

Seven first-year students were among eleven candidates, including one incumbent and one former senator, who won seats in the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate, the GUSA Election Commission announced Oct. 25.

The seven first-year senators-elect are Dima Al-Quzwini (SFS ʼ29), Constantine Filippatos (SFS ʼ29), Iris Cho (SOH ʼ29), Sam Baghdadchi (CAS ʼ29), Angelina Kou (CAS ʼ29), Ishaan Jordan (CAS ʼ29) and Simon Maxwell (CAS ʼ29).

The seven first-years competed in a crowded field of 26 candidates, debating issues such as dining, dorm supplies and communication between GUSA and the student body.

Sophomores, juniors and seniors also elected four at-large senators: Kat Scarborough (CAS ʼ26), Evan Cornell (CAS ’27), Luke Schneeman (CAS ʼ28) and Youngsung Sim (SFS ʼ27).

Nine students ran for the four at-large spots, advocating for improving social life and student spaces on campus.

The first-year senators-elect will serve until April, while the at-large senators-elect will serve until a Fall 2026 election. Both groups will begin their terms Oct. 26.