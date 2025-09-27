Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Flyers Referencing KKK, Threats to Ideology Appear on Campus

By Maren Fagan and Ruth AbramovitzSeptember 27, 2025

Georgetown University is investigating the presence of flyers on campus found just after midnight Sept. 27 that refer to the KKK and appear to threaten a left-leaning political ideology, according to an email to the university community and photos obtained by The Hoya. 

According to photos obtained by The Hoya, the flyers read, “Lefties! ‘Be careful what you wish for,’” adding, “Not threats, just truths” and ending with “KKK.” According to the email — sent by Josh Bornstein, vice president for public safety, and Rosemary Kilkenny, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer — the university suspects individuals entered campus, delivered the flyers and left shortly afterwards. 

Bornstein and Kilkenny said the university denounces the flyers’ demand for political violence. 

“We strongly condemn calls for violence, threats to the university community and bias in all its forms,” Bornstein and Kilkenny wrote in the email. “This act of hatred has no place in our community, and we recognize the effect that this deeply troubling incident may have on members of our community.”

In a Sept. 29 email, Interim President Robert M. Groves said that the university is working with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and FBI to investigate the flyering. 

The incident comes two days after flyers were seen on campus with graphic language regarding the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk and collecting interest in a Georgetown chapter of the far-left John Brown Gun Club, a gun rights group that aims to combat white supremacy; however, no publicly accessible information exists regarding a chapter of the John Brown Gun Club at Georgetown.

The university reported those flyers — which read “Hey Fascist! Catch,” “We Protect Us. Do something more than symbolic resistance,” and “FOLLOW YOUR LEADER, REST IN PISS CHARLIE” — to the Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI. In the Sept. 29 email, Groves said that a person of interest related to these flyers has been identified and barred from campus. 

This story was updated Sept. 29 to reflect recent developments. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | The federal government and Badar Khan Suri reached a settlement to reinstate Khan Suri's legal status after five months of legal filings.
BREAKING: Khan Suri Asks Appeals Court to Reject Redetention
Georgetown University appointed dozens of new professors to teach in the College of Arts & Sciences for the 2025-2026 academic year, including in the departments of government and performing arts. (Georgetown University)
Over 50 New Faculty, Staff Join College of Arts & Sciences
The Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) will add a science, technology and international affairs major to its School of Foreign Service (SFS) curriculum (Georgetown University).
SFS-Qatar Introduces New STIA Program
At a discussion hosted by Georgetown University’s Center for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies (CERES), a scholar and Russian dissident reflected on the lessons of the Soviet dissent movement.
Dissident-in-Residence Discusses Soviet Dissent Movement With Scholar
The Tombs rescinded a $5 cover fee, which was first implemented on Sept. 4, after pushback from Georgetown University students.
Tombs Temporarily Revokes Cover Fee After Student Boycott
The U.S. House of Representatives approved four “tough-on-crime” bills on Sept. 16, among them legislation lowering the minimum age for youths to be tried as adults, as part of a continuing federal effort to curb crime in Washington, D.C.
House Passes Crime Bill Package as Part of DC Crackdown
About the Contributors
Maren Fagan
Maren Fagan, Editor in Chief
Maren Fagan is a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences from Daphne, Ala., studying government and justice and peace studies with a minor in journalism. She was the first eliminated from her elementary school spelling bee. Email: [email protected] Signal: marenfagan.05
Ruth Abramovitz
Ruth Abramovitz, Senior News Editor
Ruth Abramovitz is a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences from Boca Raton, Fla., studying government with minors in journalism and Jewish civilization. She is sometimes found doing a handstand in The Hoya’s office.
Donate to The Hoya