Flyers Referencing KKK, Threats to Ideology Appear on Campus

Georgetown University is investigating the presence of flyers on campus found just after midnight Sept. 27 that refer to the KKK and appear to threaten a left-leaning political ideology, according to an email to the university community and photos obtained by The Hoya.

According to photos obtained by The Hoya, the flyers read, “Lefties! ‘Be careful what you wish for,’” adding, “Not threats, just truths” and ending with “KKK.” According to the email — sent by Josh Bornstein, vice president for public safety, and Rosemary Kilkenny, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer — the university suspects individuals entered campus, delivered the flyers and left shortly afterwards.

Bornstein and Kilkenny said the university denounces the flyers’ demand for political violence.

“We strongly condemn calls for violence, threats to the university community and bias in all its forms,” Bornstein and Kilkenny wrote in the email. “This act of hatred has no place in our community, and we recognize the effect that this deeply troubling incident may have on members of our community.”

In a Sept. 29 email, Interim President Robert M. Groves said that the university is working with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and FBI to investigate the flyering.

The incident comes two days after flyers were seen on campus with graphic language regarding the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk and collecting interest in a Georgetown chapter of the far-left John Brown Gun Club, a gun rights group that aims to combat white supremacy; however, no publicly accessible information exists regarding a chapter of the John Brown Gun Club at Georgetown.

The university reported those flyers — which read “Hey Fascist! Catch,” “We Protect Us. Do something more than symbolic resistance,” and “FOLLOW YOUR LEADER, REST IN PISS CHARLIE” — to the Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI. In the Sept. 29 email, Groves said that a person of interest related to these flyers has been identified and barred from campus.

This story was updated Sept. 29 to reflect recent developments.