Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Foreign Policy Expert Denounces Politicization of Antisemitism

By Emily Dabre, Graduate Desk EditorNovember 16, 2025

An expert in U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East warned against politicizing antisemitism during a Georgetown University event Nov. 10. 

Lara Friedman, president of the think tank Foundation for Middle East Peace, examined the rise of antisemitism in the United States in the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding (ACMCU), a Georgetown academic group that aims to foster interreligious dialogue, hosted the event as a part of its ongoing Gaza lecture series.

An expert on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East examined antisemitism during an event at Georgetown University Nov. 10. (Georgetown University)

Friedman said debates over defining antisemitism do not negate Jewish people’s experience with antisemitism.

“Jewish people have had this experience across generations that is absolutely unacceptable and has to be stood up to,” Friedman said. “That’s pretty uncontroversial. But shifting to expanding what it means — we’ve all agreed antisemitism is terrible and must be fought, and now we’re going to expand that definition to also include criticism of a certain area of political thought, use that to shut it down. That’s when we start using words like weaponization.”

“They’re simultaneously saying it’s antisemitic to conflate Israel and the Jews, and it’s antisemitic to not conflate them,” Friedman added. “So really, you lose either way.”

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, the most commonly used version, defines antisemitism as hatred toward Jewish people, including 11 examples, seven of which regard criticism of Israel. International, U.S. and Israeli human rights groups have criticized the definition for improperly conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

Friedman distinguished between antisemitic views and anti-Israeli views, saying there is a difference between protesting clearly Jewish symbols, such as mezuzahs, and Israeli symbols.

“If you decide you want to come and picket my house because I have a mezuzah on my door, I’m going to say you’re an antisemite,” Friedman said at the event. “You don’t know me. You don’t know my political views. You know nothing about me — all you know is I’m Jewish, so you hate me — that’s not fair. If I have an Israeli flag in my window and you’re out in front, I will say, ‘Okay, maybe you’re coming here because you dislike my political views.’”

ACMCU Director Nader Hashemi said the center hosted Friedman to provide a new perspective on both rising antisemitism and its politicization in media and politics since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel’s subsequent invasion.

“Events since Oct. 7, 2023, in Gaza have generated more incidents of antisemitism globally, and here in the United States, the reliable statistics and data clearly bear this out,” Hashemi said at the event. “At the same time we’ve also seen — as we’ve noticed recently in the context of the New York City mayoral election — the instrumentalization and the politicization charges of antisemitism to attack politicians.”

Zohran Mamdani, who recently won election as mayor of New York City, faced allegations of antisemitism based on his criticism of Israel, hesitancy to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” and pro-Palestinian advocacy. Mamdani and his supporters have defended his statements, distinguishing between antisemitism and anti-Israel activism while attempting to demonstrate his support for Jewish people in the United States. 

Friedman said labeling boycotts and other forms of non-violent protest against Israel as antisemitic has enabled Israel to dodge critics, citing these strategies as essential in ending apartheid in South Africa in the 1990s.

“You don’t need to make the argument on why not boycott, divestment and sanctions — the three tools which are the gold standard for non-violent protests around the world — which Jewish Americans have rallied around when it comes to South Africa or wherever else,” Friedman said. “We can’t come up with really good substantive arguments for why you shouldn’t allow these tools to be used here. We’ll call them antisemitic, and it’s over.”

Friedman said allegations of antisemitism have been used as a distraction from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. 

“These are efforts to dictate to Palestine activists what language they use in order to create a debate around the language they use and not what Israel is doing on the ground, and it works incredibly well,” Friedman said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in events
Three Georgetown University graduates who sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit reflected on their work on the appellate bench at a Nov. 6 event.
GU Judges Advise Students on Legal Careers, Seeking Opportunities
An expert on East Asian demographics and national security warned about the dangers facing super-aged states and the implications for national security at a Nov. 12 Georgetown University event.
Expert Warns of National Security Concerns Amid East Asia Demographic Shifts
A Georgetown University academic department hosted an author who discussed the role of grassroots humanitarianism in supporting migrants Nov. 11.
Jesuit Researcher Advocates Humanitarianism, Defends Migration
Georgetown University held a Veteran's Day ceremony, honoring the service of veterans in the community Nov. 11. (@georgetownuniversity/Instagram).
GU Community Commemorates Veterans Day
Rachel Swarns, the journalist who first reported on Georgetown University’s history of enslavement, urged university community members to engage with enslavement's complex legacy at a Nov. 14 event.
Journalist Urges Engagement With GU272 Descendants Upon Anniversary of Sale
A former U.S. chief data scientist praised diverse hiring within the artificial intelligence (AI) industry and warned students of data privacy threats at a Georgetown University event Nov. 4.
AI Data Expert Praises DEI, Warns Against Data Misuse
More in News
After sealing the Hoyas' victory over Clemson, senior center Vince Iwuchukwu stormed into the student section to celebrate Georgetown's second power conference win in a week.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Beat Clemson for Second Power Conference Win
Adriana D. Kugler resigned five months early from her position as governor of the Federal Reserve Board, returning to her professorship at the McCourt School of Public Policy.
GU Professor Violated Trading Rules as Fed Governor, Disclosures Reveal
An expert on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East examined antisemitism during an event at Georgetown University Nov. 10. (Georgetown University)
GU Faith Forum Participates in ‘No Amazon for Advent’ Campaign
Two graduate Georgetown University Berkeley School of Nursing (BSN) students won master’s degree scholarships from The Nurses Educational Funds Inc. (Phil Humnicky/Georgetown University)
NEF Awards 2 Scholarships to School of Nursing Students
Georgetown University McDonough School of Business's Hoyalytics club partnered with news tech company Newsmatics for the second consecutive semester this fall. (Georgetown University)
Hoyalytics Club Partners With AI News Company for Second Semester
Georgetown University students protested Nov. 7 against President Donald Trump’s policies affecting higher education, joining the first in a series of related demonstrations planned across Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks.
GU Students Demonstrate, Urge Peñalver to Resist Attacks on Higher Education
Donate to The Hoya