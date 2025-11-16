Foreign Policy Expert Denounces Politicization of Antisemitism

An expert in U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East warned against politicizing antisemitism during a Georgetown University event Nov. 10.

Lara Friedman, president of the think tank Foundation for Middle East Peace, examined the rise of antisemitism in the United States in the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding (ACMCU), a Georgetown academic group that aims to foster interreligious dialogue, hosted the event as a part of its ongoing Gaza lecture series.

Friedman said debates over defining antisemitism do not negate Jewish people’s experience with antisemitism.

“Jewish people have had this experience across generations that is absolutely unacceptable and has to be stood up to,” Friedman said. “That’s pretty uncontroversial. But shifting to expanding what it means — we’ve all agreed antisemitism is terrible and must be fought, and now we’re going to expand that definition to also include criticism of a certain area of political thought, use that to shut it down. That’s when we start using words like weaponization.”

“They’re simultaneously saying it’s antisemitic to conflate Israel and the Jews, and it’s antisemitic to not conflate them,” Friedman added. “So really, you lose either way.”

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, the most commonly used version, defines antisemitism as hatred toward Jewish people, including 11 examples, seven of which regard criticism of Israel. International, U.S. and Israeli human rights groups have criticized the definition for improperly conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

Friedman distinguished between antisemitic views and anti-Israeli views, saying there is a difference between protesting clearly Jewish symbols, such as mezuzahs, and Israeli symbols.

“If you decide you want to come and picket my house because I have a mezuzah on my door, I’m going to say you’re an antisemite,” Friedman said at the event. “You don’t know me. You don’t know my political views. You know nothing about me — all you know is I’m Jewish, so you hate me — that’s not fair. If I have an Israeli flag in my window and you’re out in front, I will say, ‘Okay, maybe you’re coming here because you dislike my political views.’”

ACMCU Director Nader Hashemi said the center hosted Friedman to provide a new perspective on both rising antisemitism and its politicization in media and politics since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel’s subsequent invasion.

“Events since Oct. 7, 2023, in Gaza have generated more incidents of antisemitism globally, and here in the United States, the reliable statistics and data clearly bear this out,” Hashemi said at the event. “At the same time we’ve also seen — as we’ve noticed recently in the context of the New York City mayoral election — the instrumentalization and the politicization charges of antisemitism to attack politicians.”

Zohran Mamdani, who recently won election as mayor of New York City, faced allegations of antisemitism based on his criticism of Israel, hesitancy to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” and pro-Palestinian advocacy. Mamdani and his supporters have defended his statements, distinguishing between antisemitism and anti-Israel activism while attempting to demonstrate his support for Jewish people in the United States.

Friedman said labeling boycotts and other forms of non-violent protest against Israel as antisemitic has enabled Israel to dodge critics, citing these strategies as essential in ending apartheid in South Africa in the 1990s.

“You don’t need to make the argument on why not boycott, divestment and sanctions — the three tools which are the gold standard for non-violent protests around the world — which Jewish Americans have rallied around when it comes to South Africa or wherever else,” Friedman said. “We can’t come up with really good substantive arguments for why you shouldn’t allow these tools to be used here. We’ll call them antisemitic, and it’s over.”

Friedman said allegations of antisemitism have been used as a distraction from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“These are efforts to dictate to Palestine activists what language they use in order to create a debate around the language they use and not what Israel is doing on the ground, and it works incredibly well,” Friedman said.