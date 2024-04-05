Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Advertisement
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Georgetown Community Raises Concerns and Solutions Through Transportation Study

By Jasmine Zhang and Paulina InglimaApril 5, 2024

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) welcomed more than 60 Georgetown community members to explore draft recommendations at an April 3 virtual workshop for the Georgetown Transportation Access and Circulation Study. 

DDOT staff began with an overview of the study’s purpose and objectives — to identify transportation initiatives that will enhance mobility, safety and equity in the Georgetown neighborhood. Additionally, they discussed concerns and comments from the community regarding traffic and pedestrian interactions in the area to collaborate towards providing a balanced and safer transportation environment for Georgetown residents, students, employees and visitors while maintaining the historic character of the neighborhood. 

Ted Van Housten, an urban transportation planner at DDOT and a co-host of the meeting, emphasized the basis and importance of this study towards making the neighborhood more convenient and safer for everyone. 

“However you interact with Georgetown, whether you live here, work here, study here, or are visiting or shopping, we want to make sure that the transportation fits your needs as best as possible.” 

The DDOT worked closely with the Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC 2E), a group of locally elected officials that represents the neighborhoods of Georgetown, Burleith and Hillandale, to present a variety of recommendations pertaining to the Georgetown area. These recommendations include improving the intersection signal coordination and locations as well as installing markings and flex posts to tighten the intersection in tandem with automated enforcement on Wisconsin Avenue and Reservoir and 33rd Street NW. With a cost estimate of $20,000, the DDOT and the ANC hope that this will address resident concerns about drivers speeding and violating the sign prohibiting turning on  red lights, and increase driver compliance to reduce crash risks.

Gwendolyn Lohse, Chairperson of ANC 2E, presented a resolution recommending further additions to D.C Mayor Muriel Bower’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget, at an April 1 ANC meeting. Lohse said she is concerned about the safety of students coming and going from schools in the area.

 “Our children are not safe from leaving and arriving at our schools. Just last week a Hardy middle school student was hit by a car at 34th and Wisconsin. Our city must prioritize our children’s safety,” Lohse said at the meeting.

DDOT has hosted a variety of community meetings throughout the process of the study, drawing on feedback from the public for their recommendations. || Photo from @DDOTDC on X

Additionally, the DDOT addressed the busiest area of the Georgetown neighborhood, M Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW, with a proposal to ban all left turns at the M Street intersection and improve signs and markings, as well an evaluation plan to add a pedestrian-only section to the area. The plan, which the DDOT estimates will cost $75,000, includes initiatives such as installing curb extensions, adjusting bike and scooter parking areas south of the intersection and expanding bus stop zones. 

A community member from Burleith who attended the April 1 meeting said that he has felt DDOT has been responsive to public feedback despite hiccups throughout the study’s nearly three year long process.

“Although there have been some frustrations with the process, I really want to say the DDOT people I think have been quite responsive. I’ve given them multiple rounds of feedback from folks up here in Burleith and I know other people in Georgetown, and other stakeholders have done the same. So I’m grateful that they have been responsive to taking our feedback.” 

The panelists provided a QR code to a survey, open until April 30, requesting residents comment on these presented draft recommendations, as well as a Title VI Survey to obtain information to help the DDOT ensure they are informing the public and conducting their meetings in a nondiscriminatory manner, in compliance with their Title VI. 

Some community members and leaders, however, have raised deeper concerns that they hope will be addressed through this plan, beyond what has been implemented thus far. Commissioner Kishan Putta said at the April 1 ANC meeting that residents need to exert continued pressure on the council and DDOT to make necessary safety improvements. 

“We have asked the DDOT and the council many times to make further improvements, they have done a couple of cosmetic things and put up some flex posts, if you can check them out. But clearly, it’s not enough and parents have been saying that for a long time. Crossing guards are not there reliably. And that’s a hole as well, which we’ve been highlighting,” Putta said.

Addressing next steps, Van Houten emphasized that community members would continue to be invited into the planning and implementation processes, even after the proposals are executed.

“Residents will have additional opportunities to review and comment before the recommendations are implemented, and DDOT will issue a Notice of Intent (NOI) if implementation requires removal of legal parking spaces or change in traffic patterns,” Van Houten said.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
DC voters may have the opportunity to participate in Ranked Choice Voting in future primary elections.
Ranked Choice Voting Clears Another Hurdle to Ballot Initiative, Paves Way for More Candidates in DC Primaries
Courtesy of DC History Center | The weekends 50th Annual D.C. History Conference kicked off with a conversation between two journalists from the Atlantic at the Letitia Woods Brown Memorial Lecture on April 4.
Opening Lecture Kicks Off 50th Annual DC History Conference
Yifu Ke/The Hoya | Biographer Jonathan Eig spoke about his new book King: A Life and how it gives a livelier account of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.s lived experience on April 3 in Riggs Library.
Biographer Jonathan Eig Discusses His New Book ‘King: A Life’
Courtesy of Steven Hansen | Georgetown students joined rallies on the steps of the Supreme Court on March 26 during a hearing about abortion medication that sparked continued dialogue from pro and anti-abortion students about abortion access on campus and beyond.
Georgetown Students Rally For and Against Restricted Access to Abortion Pill on Supreme Court Steps
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | A panel discussion hosted by the Institute of Politics and Public Service on April 4th moderated by Allegra Kirkland, the politics director at Teen Vogue, brought attention to the role of young voters in the upcoming presidential election and politician’s need to win this key demographic.
Panelists Emphasize Role of Young Voters in Upcoming Elections
Courtesy of (No) Pressure Creatives | (No) Pressure Creatives, an original Asian American musical production group at Georgetown University, brought its second production, “Autumn Leaves,” discussing themes of generational trauma and immigrant life in the United States.
(No) Pressure Creatives Holds Second Asian American Musical, ‘Autumn Leaves’
Advertisement
RESOURCES
SECTIONS
ADDRESS
421 Leavey Center
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C. 20057-1065
FOLLOW US
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Hoya

Comments (0)

All The Hoya Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *