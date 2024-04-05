Georgetown Community Raises Concerns and Solutions Through Transportation Study

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) welcomed more than 60 Georgetown community members to explore draft recommendations at an April 3 virtual workshop for the Georgetown Transportation Access and Circulation Study.

DDOT staff began with an overview of the study’s purpose and objectives — to identify transportation initiatives that will enhance mobility, safety and equity in the Georgetown neighborhood. Additionally, they discussed concerns and comments from the community regarding traffic and pedestrian interactions in the area to collaborate towards providing a balanced and safer transportation environment for Georgetown residents, students, employees and visitors while maintaining the historic character of the neighborhood.

Ted Van Housten, an urban transportation planner at DDOT and a co-host of the meeting, emphasized the basis and importance of this study towards making the neighborhood more convenient and safer for everyone.

“However you interact with Georgetown, whether you live here, work here, study here, or are visiting or shopping, we want to make sure that the transportation fits your needs as best as possible.”

The DDOT worked closely with the Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC 2E), a group of locally elected officials that represents the neighborhoods of Georgetown, Burleith and Hillandale, to present a variety of recommendations pertaining to the Georgetown area. These recommendations include improving the intersection signal coordination and locations as well as installing markings and flex posts to tighten the intersection in tandem with automated enforcement on Wisconsin Avenue and Reservoir and 33rd Street NW. With a cost estimate of $20,000, the DDOT and the ANC hope that this will address resident concerns about drivers speeding and violating the sign prohibiting turning on red lights, and increase driver compliance to reduce crash risks.

Gwendolyn Lohse, Chairperson of ANC 2E, presented a resolution recommending further additions to D.C Mayor Muriel Bower’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget, at an April 1 ANC meeting. Lohse said she is concerned about the safety of students coming and going from schools in the area.

“Our children are not safe from leaving and arriving at our schools. Just last week a Hardy middle school student was hit by a car at 34th and Wisconsin. Our city must prioritize our children’s safety,” Lohse said at the meeting.

Additionally, the DDOT addressed the busiest area of the Georgetown neighborhood, M Street and Wisconsin Avenue NW, with a proposal to ban all left turns at the M Street intersection and improve signs and markings, as well an evaluation plan to add a pedestrian-only section to the area. The plan, which the DDOT estimates will cost $75,000, includes initiatives such as installing curb extensions, adjusting bike and scooter parking areas south of the intersection and expanding bus stop zones.

A community member from Burleith who attended the April 1 meeting said that he has felt DDOT has been responsive to public feedback despite hiccups throughout the study’s nearly three year long process.

“Although there have been some frustrations with the process, I really want to say the DDOT people I think have been quite responsive. I’ve given them multiple rounds of feedback from folks up here in Burleith and I know other people in Georgetown, and other stakeholders have done the same. So I’m grateful that they have been responsive to taking our feedback.”

The panelists provided a QR code to a survey, open until April 30, requesting residents comment on these presented draft recommendations, as well as a Title VI Survey to obtain information to help the DDOT ensure they are informing the public and conducting their meetings in a nondiscriminatory manner, in compliance with their Title VI.

Some community members and leaders, however, have raised deeper concerns that they hope will be addressed through this plan, beyond what has been implemented thus far. Commissioner Kishan Putta said at the April 1 ANC meeting that residents need to exert continued pressure on the council and DDOT to make necessary safety improvements.

“We have asked the DDOT and the council many times to make further improvements, they have done a couple of cosmetic things and put up some flex posts, if you can check them out. But clearly, it’s not enough and parents have been saying that for a long time. Crossing guards are not there reliably. And that’s a hole as well, which we’ve been highlighting,” Putta said.

Addressing next steps, Van Houten emphasized that community members would continue to be invited into the planning and implementation processes, even after the proposals are executed.

“Residents will have additional opportunities to review and comment before the recommendations are implemented, and DDOT will issue a Notice of Intent (NOI) if implementation requires removal of legal parking spaces or change in traffic patterns,” Van Houten said.