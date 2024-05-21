Latest Print Issue
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Georgetown Names New Directors for Dharmic, Jewish Life

By Caroline Rareshide, Contributing EditorMay 21, 2024

Georgetown University Campus Ministry announced May 21 the appointments of a new director for Dharmic Life and Hindu spiritual advisor and a new director for Jewish Life beginning Aug. 1.

Fr. Mark Bosco, vice president for mission and ministry, announced the decisions in an email to members of the Georgetown community.

Brahmacharini Shweta Chaitanya, who served as the Hindu chaplain at Emory University for the past three years, will lead the Dharmic Life team to support Georgetown’s Dharmic community. Rabbi Ilana Zietman, who was the senior rabbi at GatherDC, an organization that helps Jewish young adults connect to Jewish life and people in the Washington, D.C., area, for the past five years, will lead the Jewish Life team to support Georgetown’s Jewish community.

Their appointments follow the departures of Acharya Vrajvihari Sharan, who directed Georgetown Dharmic Life from August 2016 to August 2023, and Rabbi Daniel Schaefer, who has directed Jewish Life at Georgetown since August 2022.

About the Contributor
Caroline Rareshide
Caroline Rareshide, Managing Editor
Caroline Rareshide is a junior in the SFS from New Orleans, La., studying international politics with a minor in economics. She may or may not have illegally walked on the Kennedy Compound. [email protected]
