GU Physics Professor Awarded Prestigious Fellowship

A prestigious organization that advances physics research, education and outreach recognized a Georgetown University physics professor for his research in soft condensed matter, the university announced Oct. 27.

Daniel Blair received the recognition from the American Physical Society (APS) for his research on how soft condensed-matter materials, such as gels, foams, emulsions and pastes, change shape and undergo transitions when subjected to stress. The APS fellowship is an esteemed award recognizing exceptional contributions to physics, granting the designation to fewer than 0.5% of its 55,000 members.

Blair said that although recognition from the APS was not the goal of his research, he sees it as a privilege.

“It was a really humbling moment to be recognized by my peers as worthy of such an honor,” Blair told The Hoya. “It’s less than 1% of us that become fellows of the APS and it’s a real honor.”

“It is always a nice perk to be recognized and to be awarded, but for most people it’s not the real goal,” Blair added. “So when it’s bestowed upon you, it really is a mix of feelings; you are excited but also surprised.”

His work advances understanding of complex materials that appear in biological tissues to industrial products, bridging microscopic dynamics with macroscopic properties. By uncovering the fundamental principles that govern how disordered, non-crystalline materials respond to forces and flow, he deepens the field’s understanding, connecting theoretical physics to real-world materials and applications.

Professor Emanuela Del Gado — the director of the Institute for Soft Matter Synthesis and Metrology, a Georgetown interdepartmental research group — said the APS fellowship is one of the most significant recognitions physicists can receive.

“It’s a very, very important recognition and it means that the community of physicists that work in this soft matter area really see you as one of the leaders in the field,” Del Gado told The Hoya. “And so that’s incredibly humbling. It’s a big honor and we are all excited about that.”

Austin Walker (GRD ’27), who researches in Blair’s lab, said working with Blair has led him to consider the breadth of physics.

“The most inspiring part of Blair’s lab research is the diversity of phenomena we study with microscopy,” Walker wrote to The Hoya. “Being able to see the physics in real time always gives me a sense of awe.”

Blair said that despite having a smaller faculty than peer schools, Georgetown’s physics department has contributed greatly to the physics field.

“Georgetown’s physics is small, but I always say we punch well above our weight,” Blair said. “We’re always one of those scrappy, small programs that has a really big impact beyond your expectations.”

Del Gado said APS has recognized six Georgetown physicists as fellows, highlighting the department’s contributions despite its small size.

“It also says something about the quality of the science that is happening at Georgetown that is sometimes not so well known,” Del Gado said. “If you think that we have 6 APS Fellows in a small department composed of only 13 tenure-line faculty. “

Walker said working with Blair has taught him that there is always something to learn in the lab.

“Working with Daniel has given me the mindset that regardless of outcome, time spent in the lab is time well spent; it allows you to develop adjacent interests and build lots of unique skills,” Walker said.

Del Gado said Blair boosts morale even when research becomes frustrating.

“Professor Blair is very, very fun to work with. In addition to being a great scientist, he’s always able to find positive, inspiring, and interesting aspects in what we do,” Del Gado said. “Even when things don’t seem to work out in the way we were hoping.”

Blair said it is important to recognize scientific advancements as foundational to education.

“What helps us and will help us is a recognition that science plays an important role in the undergraduate experience; in the health of an academic institution, you need innovation in science to grow a university,” Blair said.

Blair added that he is humbled to be recognized by his friends and colleagues for the APS fellowship.

“Your friends, colleagues and associates — those are all people that frequently cross the borders between friends and collaborators,” Blair said. “I consider a lot of the people in my field to be my friends.”

“So there’s lots of personal and professional overlap and it’s very humbling to be recognized by your colleagues who are your friends at the end of the day,” Blair added.