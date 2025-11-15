GU Professor Violated Trading Rules as Fed Governor, Disclosures Reveal

A federal ethics office found that a Georgetown University professor who abruptly stepped down from her role as a governor of the Federal Reserve Board in August repeatedly violated trading rules, according to a Nov. 15 report.

According to the disclosures from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Adriana D. Kugler, a professor at Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy, appeared to have bought and sold stock shares during “blackout periods,” the period leading up to policy meetings in which Fed officials are barred from making trades. The office noted the violation and declined to certify Kugler’s public financial disclosure report Nov. 14 after a Federal Reserve ethics officer referred the report to the board’s inspector general.

Kugler said in the disclosures, which she filed in September, that the trading activity was conducted by her husband without her knowledge and that she “affirms that her spouse did not intend to violate any rules or policies.”

The disclosures reveal Kugler purchased and sold stock in Cava Group, a restaurant company, and Southwest Airlines in the blackout periods leading up to the Fed’s policy meetings March 19 to 20, 2024, and April 30 to May 1, 2024.

Kugler announced Aug. 1 that she would resign from her Fed post effective Aug. 8 — five months ahead of her term’s scheduled expiration in January 2026 — without specifying a reason.

In 2023, Former President Joe Biden appointed Kugler, a labor economist, to the seven-member board, which guides U.S. monetary policy.

Throughout her tenure at the Fed, Kugler was on leave from her position as a professor of public policy at McCourt, where she returned in Fall 2025. Kugler did not teach any classes in the Fall 2025 semester but is scheduled to teach a graduate public policy course on macroeconomics in Spring 2026.

In a letter to President Donald Trump announcing her resignation in August, Kugler did not give a reason for stepping down but said she was proud of her commitment to public service as a governor.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,” Kugler wrote in the Aug. 1 letter. “I am especially honored to have served during a critical time in achieving our dual mandate of bringing down prices and keeping a strong and resilient labor market.”

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.