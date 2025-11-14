GU Student Government Fundraises for Workers’ Citizenship Tests

The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA), Georgetown’s student government, is raising funds to help university workers take U.S. citizenship tests amid an uncertain immigration policy environment.

The fundraiser aims to support immigrant workers who are seeking to become U.S. citizens but are struggling to pay the test fee, which exceeds $700. The fund — which has raised $275 as of Nov. 13 — comes as the federal government ramps up immigration enforcement efforts, prompting concerns among many members of the university community.

Ignacio Loaiza Sandoval (CAS ’28), GUSA’s director of labor and financial accessibility, said the fundraising campaign aims to demonstrate GUSA’s support for Georgetown workers.

“For a lot of people, it can be ignored that there are workers on this campus who are worried that they will be stopped by immigration officials or National Guard or any of the number of federal agencies that are in D.C. and that their immigration status will be questioned even if they are lawful permanent residents,” Loaiza Sandoval told The Hoya. “We want to show them that the students support them; we are here for them.”

To raise money for the fund, GUSA hosted a pieing event in Red Square Nov. 5, during which community members paid $3 to throw a pie into GUSA members’ faces. Loaiza Sandoval said GUSA hopes to hold additional events throughout the semester to expand the fund.

Inés Molina (CAS ’25), who first proposed the citizenship fund, said the fund aims to ensure students understand the challenges workers face and uphold Georgetown’s Jesuit values.

“It’s part of the larger invisibilization of the workers,” Molina told The Hoya. “It’s something that I’ve noticed since I first got to Georgetown, which is that we are pretty early on conditioned to not recognize the people who are working alongside us as our equals.”

“That’s extremely frustrating and heartbreaking to me, especially because we’re in a school that loves to talk about all these Jesuit values that put them on a moral pedestal but don’t really live up to their mission,” Molina added.

President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified its immigration enforcement efforts over the past 11 months, conducting large-scale raids targeting individuals lacking legal residency status.

During the first five months of the Trump administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reportedly arrested nearly 40,000 undocumented Mexican immigrants. In September, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed federal immigration agents to stop and question people based partly on race, language or job type, which civil rights groups and the dissenting justices condemned as legalizing racial profiling and threatening legal immigrants.

Federal agents have ramped up immigration-related arrests in Washington, D.C. On Georgetown’s campus, agents were twice present, prompting widespread criticism from students.

GUSA President Ethan Henshaw (CAS ʼ26) said showing solidarity with Georgetown’s workers during the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) heavier immigration enforcement is important.

“People have seen ICE and DHS on Georgetown’s campus, and ICE raids across the country,” Henshaw told The Hoya. “It’s especially an important time to be in solidarity with people who are very much Americans, who live in America, who have contributed here and have been great people who serve their community for many, many years.”

Elinor Clark (CAS ’27), facilities team lead for the student labor rights group Georgetown Coalition for Workers’ Rights (GCWR), said GUSA’s efforts are important to supporting underrepresented members of the university community.

“It’s really difficult to get people to care about the people who make this campus run,” Clark told The Hoya. “For the student government, who are elected to represent all of the students at Georgetown, to get behind this worker cause means a lot. They are able to raise awareness and meet with the administration in ways that most students can’t.”

“Being able to provide workers with funding for their citizenship exams helps eliminate a huge barrier for a lot of workers on the Georgetown campus looking to formalize their status in the U.S.,” Clark added.

Anshuraj Pal (CAS ’27), an international student who donated to the pieing fundraiser, said he hopes GUSA will continue to raise awareness and money for the citizenship fund.

“It feels great to see GUSA trying to incorporate and recognize the importance of non-Americans, both workers and students alike,” Pal wrote to The Hoya. “In addition to that, I believe our workers should be allowed to pursue their lives and dreams without the hanging head of archaic immigration law sending them back to their home countries, some of which are facing active conflict and instability.”

Cameran Lane (CAS ’28), the speaker of the senate, said the fundraiser reflects students’ growing interest in pushing back against federal immigration policy, citing GUSA Vice President Darius Wagner’s (CAS ’27) recent election as student body president with a platform that included speaking out against Trump.

“One of the biggest voting factors in the executive election we just had was the extent to which GUSA actions should be oriented towards national issues,” Lane told The Hoya. “I think this was a great example on the part of the Henshaw and Wagner administration of what activism can look like on issues that are, yes, tied inherently to national issues but do have direct impact on our community here on the Hilltop.”

Pal said the GUSA citizenship fund may open new opportunities for immigrant workers at Georgetown.

“I hope that the workers who apply for citizenship get the chance to remain in this country and do the best for themselves,” Paj wrote. “Everyone has dreams and aspirations, and this country represents that for millions of people across the world. I sincerely pray that these workers continue to be a part of our community, but as American citizens!”

Henshaw said Georgetown’s workers are essential to the university community, which is why students should show their support.

“These people serve our community day in and day out,” Henshaw said. “Every day they come to Georgetown and they provide, depending on the person, all sorts of services. Perhaps they drive the buses, perhaps they help cook the food, perhaps they help prepare the facilities, all sorts of things for Georgetown students, all the time.”

“They’re very much integral members of the community who make life here possible,” Henshaw added. “So I think it is the obligation of the students to support the people who support us all the time.”