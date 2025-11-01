GU Students Launch TickEx to Combat GroupMe Scams

Two Georgetown University students launched an alternate ticket exchange startup Oct. 27 to combat ticket scams.

Ticket scammers frequently join Georgetown students’ GroupMe chats — a mobile platform for sending direct and group messages — posing as students selling tickets at a reasonable price, asking for payment upfront, and disappearing after receiving payment. To combat these scammers, Charlie Wick (MSB ’29) and Mason Tokarz (MSB ’29) launched a replacement ticket platform, TickEx, for Georgetown students to exchange tickets for social events securely.

Tokarz said TickEx will make buying and selling tickets more efficient, allowing all students to participate in social activities.

“Say you wanted to resell a ticket, you would enter this big GroupMe with 4,000 people, but it’s really unorganized and there are scammers,” Tokarz said. “It’s just inefficient, uncomfortable and hard. Our solution is pretty streamlined and efficient.”

TickEx aims to prevent scams by requiring users to log in with their Georgetown email addresses and setting a short time window for each transaction, ensuring only verified students can participate. Wick and Tokarz designed the platform to make ticket exchanges more organized and user-friendly by displaying a categorized layout that allows individuals to browse, list and purchase tickets within minutes.

Sara Tennyson (CAS ’27), who was scammed in a GroupMe chat when trying to purchase Credit Union Cherry Blossom 5K run tickets, said she was blocked after trying to confront the scammer — first by the scammer and then by the platform itself for violating community guidelines.

“They stopped answering me completely and blocked me on GroupMe,” Tennyson told The Hoya. “Then, I was blocked from GroupMe for six months for violating community guidelines by responding to the scammer.”

Tennyson added that the lack of regulation within GroupMe has turned what is advertised as a Georgetown-exclusive space into a risk for students.

“It’s frustrating to me how it is marketed as a Georgetown online community, but there are so many people that do not go to Georgetown in it,” Tennyson said. “It’s a huge safety concern.”

Devyn Johnson (SFS ’29), who has used GroupMe to exchange tickets in the past, said she is optimistic about a new platform for transactions.

“I’m hoping a new platform will eliminate the uncertainty that I’ve experienced with exchanging tickets for social events this year,” Johnson said.

Tokarz said that the negative experiences he and Wick, as well as many of their friends, had with the GroupMe ticket exchange inspired them to create an alternative for students to purchase and sell tickets.

“Both of us had bad experiences on the GroupMe, our friends as well,” Tokarz said. “In my case, it was 10 p.m. and three friends and I wanted to go out. We messaged dozens of people, a few of them actually responded, but most of them were scammers and my friend lost some money.”

Wick said they formulated and workshopped their idea with established entrepreneurs through chalk talks and pitch competitions, one of which they placed fourth.

“We’ve gone to chalk talks — we actually met at the Ideathon where we gave birth to this idea,” Wick said. “We also did a pitch competition recently, got fourth place and won $100.”

Tokarz said the pair used Base44, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform that helps users create functional applications without coding, to develop and design the website, integrating their business background with AI tools to enhance the TickEx experience.

“We had the idea, we saw the problem, and now we are just using AI to figure it out,” Tokarz said.

Wick said he hopes to eventually see the platform used by students across the country who have experienced a similar issue.“Nationally, it’s kind of a problem and it’s very unorganized right now,” Wick said. “Our goal is to have this platform used by all the schools that experience the same problems as Georgetown.”