GU to Honor DeGioia With Renamed Building, Scholarship, Symposium

By Ajani Stella, Senior News EditorOctober 1, 2025

Georgetown University announced plans to honor university President Emeritus John J. DeGioia (CAS ’79, GRD ’95) — including a scholarship fund, research symposium and building dedication — in an Oct. 1 email to community members.

DeGioia, the university’s longest-serving and first lay president, stepped down in November 2024 after a stroke in June 2024. The university will rename Old North and New North buildings as John J. DeGioia Hall, launch an annual John J. DeGioia Symposium focused on leadership, and inaugurate a John J. DeGioia Scholarship Initiative, which will include renaming the existing 1789 Scholarship Initiative, which provides $3,000 per year in loan relief to undergraduate students.

In honor of university President Emeritus John J. DeGioia (CAS ’79, GRD ’95), the university announced a new scholarship fund, research symposium and building renamings. (Georgetown University)

Thomas A. Reynolds III (GSB ’74), chair of the Georgetown board of directors, wrote in the email the announcement aims to celebrate DeGioia’s leadership and honor his tenure.

“In the months since Jack stepped down as President, and as he continues his recovery, I have heard from many members within and beyond the Georgetown community who wish to honor him and ensure that his contributions are recognized at Georgetown for generations to come,” Reynolds wrote.

In addition to renaming Old North and New North, the university will renovate Old North beginning in 2026 to contribute to a central “Humanities Quad.”

The university will also establish the John J. DeGioia Fund, a philanthropic fund that will finance the new initiatives. According to Reynolds, the board of directors consulted with DeGioia, his family and university leadership to identify the three new programs.

DeGioia was president for 23 years after serving in various roles in Georgetown’s administration. He was the first president of a Jesuit university in the United States who was not a member of the Society of Jesus.

The announcement comes as the university’s search for a new president remains ongoing. The search committee — which includes five Georgetown graduates, four professors and three affiliates who are members of the board of directors — intends to have a new president by July 1, 2026, according to a January email from Reynolds.

Reynolds said the university aimed to celebrate core elements of DeGioia’s tenure with the new programs.

“Together, these initiatives reflect defining aspects of his presidency: his commitment to expanding access and affordability, his belief in the power of a liberal arts education, and his vision for higher education in society,” Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds added that he is grateful for DeGioia’s leadership and hopes to continue his legacy at Georgetown.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to again thank Jack for his tireless dedication to Georgetown as President and now, as President Emeritus,” Reynolds wrote. “It is with deep gratitude that we celebrate Jack’s service and the standard of excellence he fostered for all of us.”

