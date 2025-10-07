GUSA Calls for Accessibility in Affinity Houses

The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA), Georgetown’s student government, purchased accessibility ramps for affinity houses last semester that the Georgetown Office of Planning & Facilities Management later determined did not meet compliance requirements and could not be installed, a university spokesperson confirmed to The Hoya on Oct. 1.

GUSA purchased temporary aluminum ramps for Affinity Houses in January after getting specific approval for those ramps from Planning & Facilities Management, according to three GUSA members. The university then told GUSA this fall that they could not install the ramps because they are not compliant with accessibility building codes.

Ethan Henshaw (CAS ʼ26), the student body president, said GUSA had to address the problem because the administration had not.

“People have been asking for renovations for years, but have received nothing,” Henshaw wrote to The Hoya. “GUSA had to fill a gap left by the administration and it’s unfortunate that we are not able to leave them with the ramps that we have already purchased, with approval from the facilities team.”

A university spokesperson said a review conducted by the accessibility program within Planning & Facilities Management found the ramps did not meet requirements.

“Georgetown Planning & Facilities Management (PFM) recently established an Accessibility Program to support the university community on matters related to physical accessibility in the built environment,” the spokesperson wrote to The Hoya. “As part of this program, staff reviewed the proposed ramp product information to ensure compliance with physical accessibility-related building codes and other requirements at locations, including affinity houses. The review found that the existing ramps did not meet code requirements.”

“PFM has offered to reimburse GUSA for the ramps it purchased,” the spokesperson added.

Natalie Gustin (CAS ʼ26), GUSA’s director of facilities, transportation and dining, said GUSA purchased the accessibility ramps based on specific guidance from Planning & Facilities Management.

“GUSA was specifically advised by the Office of Planning & Facilities Management to purchase ramps when we brought up the idea of temporary ramps for the affinity houses in January,” Gustin wrote to The Hoya. “We were sent, in an email, the option to either consult with GU carpentry about a more permanent solution or to purchase a portable aluminum ramp and were provided a direct link to a portable ramp we could purchase.”

Gustin added that making affinity housing accessible has been a longstanding interest for the student body.

“Students have been calling to make the affinity houses accessible for years now, so we decided to make that a priority during this administration,” Gustin said. “The affinity houses represent cultural hubs for students of color at Georgetown, and disabled students of color deserve to be part of the fabric that makes these houses what they are.”

Darius Wagner (CAS ʼ27), the student body vice president, said GUSA wanted to ensure affinity housing spaces are accessible to all students.

“We wanted to figure out a way we could use our resources to make those spaces more accessible to those who may be in a wheelchair, those who may have other mobility restrictions, to be able to access those spaces easier and to be sure that they have that accessibility as well,” Wagner told The Hoya.

Wagner added that GUSA is looking for ways to use the backyards in the Black House and the Asian Pacific Hub for Organizing Unity Solidarity and Empowerment (AP House) to make those spaces accessible.

“The main issue they had with the ramp was the steepness of the stump and so one thing we’re looking at doing is potentially with Black House and the AP House who have access to a backyard, which has a smaller stump and a ramp there would be more compliant,” Wagner said. “We’re looking at that alternative as a potential solution, but obviously that would continue to exclude Casa Latina.”

Gustin said the main challenge lies in whether the university will fund accessibility projects.

“The biggest battle with the university is always whether they’re willing to provide funding for these projects,” Gustin said. “So, the question now is, how important is it to the administration that disabled students of color get to be included in the social fabric of our university?”