Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

GUSA Senate Appoints New Committee Leadership

By Sofia Thomas, GUSA Desk EditorNovember 7, 2025

The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) elected students to leadership positions for the 21st GUSA Senate at a Nov. 2 meeting. 

The senate appointed Tyler Chase (SFS ʼ28) as vice chair of the Finance and Appropriations committee (FinApp), which distributes funds to student organizations. Senators also appointed Roan Bedoian (CAS ʼ28) as vice chair of the Policy and Advocacy Committee (PAC), the committee that reviews proposed legislation before it goes to the full senate. 

The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) appointed new committee leadership and liaisions for the 21st GUSA Senate at a meeting Nov. 2. (Georgetown University). (Georgetown University)

Sienna Lipton (CAS ʼ27) became the vice chair of the Ethics and Oversight committee, which oversees GUSA’s internal operations and upholds accountability among GUSA members. The senate unanimously appointed Asha Gudipaty (CAS, McCourt ʼ27) as the Resources, Accessibility and Inclusion chair, who works with the administration and the Title IX office on equity and supports collaboration between senators

Chase, who served as the FinApp vice chair during the previous GUSA session, said his priority as vice chair will be collaboration between FinApp and student organizations. 

“I’m a big believer in making sure that every dollar goes towards the best use possible,” Chase said at the meeting. “I’m also a big believer in making sure that everybody on the FinApp committee is able to work with their board, is able to stay in contact with their board continuously throughout the entire process.”

The senate unanimously approved the appointments of senators James Beit (MSB ʼ26), Lecholas Njomin (SFS ʼ27), Eli Amos (CAS ’27), Dima Al-Quzwini (SFS ʼ29), Sam Baghdadchi (CAS ʼ29), Iris Cho (SOH ʼ29), Nikki Jiang (SOH ʼ28), Simon Maxwell (CAS ʼ29), Luke Schneeman (CAS ʼ28), Christian Spadini (CAS ʼ26) and Kat Scarborough (CAS ʼ26) to serve as FinApp liaisons. 

The senate previously appointed Zadie Weaver (CAS ʼ28) as the PAC chair, Han Li (CAS, McCourt ʼ27) as the chair of FinApp and Youngsung Kim (SFS ʼ27) as the Ethics and Oversight committee chair at a senate meeting Oct. 26. At the same meeting, senators elected Cameron Lane (CAS ’28) and Jacob Intrator (CAS ’27) as speaker and vice speaker, respectively.

Chase said he looks forward to helping Li improve communication between the committee and student clubs. 

“I’m really looking to assist the chair and all the liaisons themselves and to do our best to make sure that we’re communicating well,” Chase said. 

Lipton said that as Ethics and Oversight vice chair, she will review GUSA’s bylaws to ensure the senate runs smoothly.

“In reviewing the bylaws, I realized there’s a lot of points where there’s discrepancies where the bylaws want us to be doing things and learning from them,” Lipton said at the meeting. “I think those are things that obviously need to be brought up before they become pointed, thematic issues for the senate.” 

The Ethics and Oversight committee is responsible for determining attendance policies. Current bylaws allow senators to have three unexcused absences before the senate may vote to remove them and permit senators to send a proxy if they cannot attend a meeting.

Lipton said she hopes to review the senate’s attendance policies.

“I think we haven’t enforced a strict attendance policy in any meaningful way in the past, so I think for me, I would be very interested in that role,” Lipton added.

The senate also appointed former senator Saahil Rao (SFS ʼ27) to serve as GUSA’s representative on the Village A committee, an administrative group that will provide input on the redevelopment of Vil A. 

Bedoian said that as PAC vice chair, she will work alongside senators to develop legislation that encourages collaboration with the university administration. 

“I’ve been pretty involved in PAC over the last semester,” Bedoian said at the meeting. “Though I didn’t necessarily finish a lot of my legislation, I helped a lot of other senators with refining theirs and trying to make language that’s amenable to the administration and focusing on how we phrase things so that admin wants to work with us.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Georgetown University Student Association
Georgetown University students elected a student government president and vice president that campaigned on pushing back against federal attacks on higher education.
With Record Turnout, GU Students Voted GUSA Executive-Elect for Focus on Federal Impacts
Eleven students, including one incumbent and one former senator, were elected to the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate, aiming to prioritize student engagement and campus improvements. (Georgetown University).
Newly Elected Senators Aim to Advance Student Priorities in GUSA
At a town hall hosted by the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA), first-year students voiced concerns about dining, laundry costs and dorm conditions Oct 25. (Raegan Hrouda/The Hoya).
First-Year Students Highlight Dining, Laundry Concerns at GUSA Town Hall
The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) certified the executive and senate election results and appointed new leadership at a meeting Oct 26. (Noah De Haan/The Hoya).
GUSA Senate Certifies Executive, Senate Election Results
Georgetown University students expressed support for a referendum calling on the university to recommit to arts funding, though had mixed views on a second referendum amending student life policies.
BREAKING: Eleven Students Win GUSA Senate Seats
BREAKING: GU Students Approve Student Life, Arts Funding Referendums
BREAKING: GU Students Approve Student Life, Arts Funding Referendums
More in News
The Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security's released the fifth edition of its global tracker, which monitors women's safety across 25 conflict-affected countries. (Georgetown University).
GU Institute Launches Fifth Global Gender Conflict Tracker
A Georgetown University physics professor was recognized Oct. 27 by a prestigious organization dedicated to advancing physics research, education, and outreach for his work in soft condensed matter.
GU Physics Professor Awarded Prestigious Fellowship
Georgetown University School of Foreign Service students majoring in science, technology and international affairs will be able to declare a space studies concentration beginning in Spring 2026 after the SFS approved the focus at a Nov. 5 meeting.
SFS to Launch Space Studies Concentration, Certificate
GU Students Relieved, Excited Following Graduate Win in New Jersey
GU Students Relieved, Excited Following Graduate Win in New Jersey
Georgetown University welcomed Fr. Lucas Sharma, S.J., as a pastoral associate in the LGBTQ Resource Center on Oct. 29. (Georgetown University)
Jesuit Pastoral Associate Joins LGBTQ Resource Center
Georgetown University community members received two fraudulent emails Nov. 5 and 6, including one claiming to be from the Office of the President, with deceptive phishing links.
GU Community Members Receive 2 Fraudulent Emails
Donate to The Hoya