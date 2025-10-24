Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

GUSA Senate Approves Legislation Clarifying Election Bylaws, Improving Registration, Committee Rules

By Noah De Haan and Sofia ThomasOctober 24, 2025

The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate, Georgetown’s student government, passed five bills at its Oct. 19 meeting, including legislation to clarify election conduct bylaws, reduce senator attendance requirements and improve the course registration experience. 

The approved bills define campaign conduct during the election period, increase transparency around scheduled fire alarms and improve mechanisms for students to report bathroom supply shortages. The senate also passed bills to amend the bylaws of the Policy and Advocacy Committee (PAC) — the GUSA committee overseeing proposed policy changes before they are considered by the full body — to lessen attendance requirements for senators and designate the committee proceedings as off-the-record for media organizations. 

The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) Senate passed five bills that specified election bylaws, improved course registration transparency and amend senate committee bylaws at an Oct 19 meeting. (Georgetown University).

Speaker of the Senate Saahil Rao (SFS ʼ27), who introduced the election bylaw bill alongside GUSA President Ethan Henshaw (CAS ʼ26), said the bill prohibits door knocking during elections and bars members of the Election Commission, the organization that oversees GUSA elections, from resigning close to an election.

“It also bans door knocking ’cause door knocking is bad,” Rao said at the meeting. “And it adds a point B, which says that no election commissioner is allowed to resign their seat within 45 days of an election. Obviously, you can’t do anything about it, but it communicates the expectation, and I think that is important.”

Senator Cameran Lane (CAS ʼ28), who opposed the initial version of the bill, said candidates typically refrain from door knocking, but the option should remain open to them.

“First of all, I don’t think there’s a reason to mention it in the bylaw, because I think the likelihood of a student doing that is pretty low, but I think if there’s a candidate that decides to do that, they should have every right to,” Lane said at the meeting. “I think it shows commitment.”

Henshaw said banning door knocking would limit the competitiveness of campaigns. 

“I think stopping the arms race of GUSA elections is good,” Henshaw said at the meeting. “I think people do all these absurd things to run for GUSA. That is just not healthy. Yes, people might start doing this, but I think we should just stop it before it becomes a thing.”

The senate voted unanimously to amend the proposal, instead passing a bill which allows GUSA senate candidates to door knock between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays.

The senate also unanimously confirmed Wyatt Adamovich (CAS ʼ28) to serve as vice chair of the election commission. 

The senate unanimously passed a bill calling for the establishment of a course guide that includes estimates of courses’ workload, comments from previous students and past syllabi. 

Senator Jacob Intrator (CAS ʼ27) said the bill would clarify the process for students to view information about a course before registration.

“The goal of this is to emulate similar schools, which have had much more clear processes for people to look at what a class is, how much they like it and how much other people liked it,” Intrator said at the meeting. “More than just on a scale of one to five, how busy was it on a scale of one to five, how was the professor on a scale of one to five and all this other stuff that we have right now — that’s what the bill does.”

The senate unanimously passed a bill that advocates for more transparency around scheduled fire alarms and fire alarm outages, specifically in Nevils. 

The GUSA Senate unanimously passed a bill amending the bylaws, which eases PAC attendance requirements for senators involved in other GUSA-related meetings and designates PAC meetings as off-the-record for media organizations. The previous PAC bylaws state that any senators who are not members of the Financial and Appropriations Committee, the committee that distributes funds for student organizations, or the Ethics and Oversight Committee, the committee that ensures GUSA operates ethically, are members of PAC.  

Senator Sienna Lipton (CAS ʼ27) said senators regularly attending other meetings should be exempt from attending PAC, but that each senate committee must send a senator to PAC. 

“If you’re attending a meeting twice a month that is not the senate meeting, you should not be forced to go to PAC,” Lipton said at the meeting. “Additionally, it would require that one senator from each of these committees is attending PAC.”

Senator Meriam Ahmad (SFS ʼ26) said the meetings should remain open to all students.

“What I think is important is that students who want to submit legislation or freshmen senators who want to submit something are able to come to PAC and feel like they are included in the legislative process,” Ahmad said at the meeting.

Lipton said there is concern with the media covering PAC because senators discuss bills that may never be presented to the senate.

“I think the concern is that when we are in PAC, we are discussing bills that may or may not be presented,” Lipton said. “Senators should be able to feel they can say what they want to say about the bills without the media.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Georgetown University Student Association
Georgetown University students expressed support for a referendum calling on the university to recommit to arts funding, though had mixed views on a second referendum amending student life policies.
With Two Referendums on the Ballot, Students Express Support for the Arts, Concerns for Conduct Policies
The Georgetown University Student Association passed legislation to increase student engagement with GUSA, establish a free speech zone on the Capitol Campus and enhance transportation reliability at an Oct 5 meeting(Georgetown University).
26 First-Years Run for GUSA Class of 2029 Senate Seats
Reported crime at Georgetown University increased from 2023 to 2024 according to the annual security report published Sept. 29.
Nine Students Run for GUSA At-Large Senate Seats
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Wagner/Missaghi Sanctioned, Rao/Weaver Absolved After Election Commission Investigations
Candidates for Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) president and vice president discussed their platforms on student life, funding and campus advocacy at a town hall Oct 15. (@bipartisanhoyas/Instagram).
GUSA Presidential Candidates Tout Reforming Student Life, Increasing Club Funding at Town Hall
The Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA) approved two referendums to address campus noise policies and advocate for dedicated arts spaces in future campus development plans at an Oct 17 meeting.
GUSA Approves Referendums on Student Life Policies and Prioritizing Arts Spaces
More in News
Georgetown University’s chapter of a faculty professional association has proposed tighter limits on students recording lectures and discussions, citing concerns about intellectual property violations and potential retaliation for speech.
Professors Advocate Against Class Recordings Amid Censorship Fears
An international military official advocated for ongoing transatlantic military cooperation during a Georgetown University event on Oct. 21.
NATO Diplomat Advocates Cooperation Amid Global Conflicts
The Advisory Committee on Business Practices (ACBP), a key group of administrators, faculty and students which consult the university administration on labor practices, voted in favor of keeping Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS) bus drivers employed by the university.
Advisory Committee Votes to Support GUTS Drivers, Maintain Direct University Employment
Georgetown University's incoming president, Eduardo Peñalver, will grapple with questions over the federal government's actions, the university's budget, and divestment from Israel when he arrives to campus.
Peñalver to Confront Investment, Student Life, Politics as New President
Fauci Criticizes US Public Health Policy, Addresses Skepticism of Science, Misinformation
On Oct. 18, Georgetown University students took part in the “No Kings” national protest in Washington, D.C., where 200,000 demonstrators gathered to oppose President Donald Trump’s growing use of executive power.
GU Students Join ‘No Kings’ Protest Against Trump Administration Policies
Donate to The Hoya