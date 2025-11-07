Jesuit Pastoral Associate Joins LGBTQ Resource Center

Georgetown University appointed a Jesuit priest as the first pastoral associate in the university’s LGBTQ Resource Center Oct. 29 to serve as a campus minister while pursuing a doctorate in sociology, focusing on religion, gender and sexuality.

Fr. Lucas Sharma, S.J., the new pastoral associate, will support students, develop programming and research LGBTQ+ Catholics through his appointment. Sharma is also a part of Georgetown’s inaugural John Hayden Doctoral Dissertation Fellowship, established through the estate of donor John T. Hayden.

Sharma said he wants to help Georgetown students feel a sense of community and recognize their value in campus life.

“I hope that my role continues to help students of the Georgetown campus feel a sense of belonging, especially for those who identify as LGBTQ+,” Sharma told The Hoya. “I hope they feel a sense that they too are a crucial component of the Georgetown campus and that together we’re stronger as a university because they’re here.”

Sharma graduated from Gonzaga University in 2009 and served in the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in Washington, D.C., before earning a master’s degree from Loyola University Chicago in 2012. He entered the Jesuit order in 2012 and later earned master’s degrees at Fordham University and the Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University.

Fr. Mark Bosco, S.J., university vice president for mission & ministry, said Sharma’s appointment will help better serve the university’s LGBTQ+ community.

“I hope that Fr. Sharma’s time with us as the Hayden Dissertation Fellow will help us better care for and serve Georgetown’s LGBTQ+ community, providing good sociological research on the role that religious faith plays in the development of LGTBQ+ Catholic identity and acceptance,” Bosco wrote to The Hoya. “As a Jesuit priest, Fr. Sharma will also have a pastoral role, too, meeting Hoyas where they are, offering advice when asked and deepening the care and sense of belonging for students as they navigate their life on campus.”

Sharma said he will listen to student feedback as he determines how to best serve the community.

“I envision learning, especially this year — meeting with students, accompanying students in our programming, hearing about what their hopes or desires are, so as to turn that into programming that helps them cultivate their different various identities,” Sharma said. “I could come up with my own ideas about programs, but I feel it’s more important to listen first.”

Eleanor Daugherty, university vice president for student affairs, said Sharma’s appointment will serve the student body and build community, including partnering with Lionell Daggs III, the LGBTQ Resource Center director.

“Fr. Sharma’s scholarship as an emerging sociologist and the work of the LGBTQ Resource Center are fully aligned,” Daugherty wrote to The Hoya. “Our students are our joy at Georgetown and the Center is committed to celebrating the diversity of identities our students carry. His pastoral presence, emerging scholarship and partnership with Lionell Daggs allows Georgetown to deepen our commitment to LGBTQ students and build a stronger community.”

Sharma also recently published a peer-reviewed study in Sociology of Religion examining how Catholic priests’ views on homosexuality correlate with their support for Pope Francis.

Bosco said he believes Sharma’s role will allow him to build meaningful relationships with students and foster supportive dialogue.

“Fr. Sharma’s time with us — both in his studies and in his pastoral role in the Center — will allow Mission & Ministry a bridge to care for more students and create a respectful dialogue among all the diverse ways students claim their identity,” Bosco wrote.

Daugherty said it is important that Georgetown lives up to its ideals of cura personalis and respects the identities of all students.

“It’s incredibly important that we live our mission through our commitment to cura personalis,” Daugherty wrote. “We meet students where they are and, by virtue of our Jesuit values, respect the identities they hold and the journey that enfolds while they are Hoyas.”

Sharma said he aspires to make community members who feel disconnected from the Catholic Church feel welcome and supported.

“A lot of the people I talk to, whether formally in the interviews or informally, feel as if they don’t belong or feel as included or welcomed in the church because of the church’s teachings on sexuality,” Sharma said. “For me, it’s been my own Jesuit formation that encounters with people have left me feeling very passionate about people feeling like they have a place.”