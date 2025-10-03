Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

Judge Dismisses Financial Aid Lawsuit Against GU, Other Elite Schools

By Nico Abreu and Ruth AbramovitzOctober 2, 2025

A federal judge on Sept. 24 dismissed a class-action lawsuit against Georgetown University and 39 other elite colleges that accused them of manipulating the financial aid process. 

In the case, originally filed in October 2024, a current student at Boston University and a graduate of Cornell University alleged the 40 universities colluded with the nonprofit admissions organization College Board to allocate less federal aid to students. The suit claimed the universities did so by requiring noncustodial parents’ income to be counted through the College Scholarship Service (CSS) profile, a form required for financial aid applications, even when noncustodial parents are not financial contributors to the applicant’s expenses. 

A federal judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit that alleged Georgetown University and 39 other elite colleges conspired to manipulate the financial aid process. (Georgetown University)

Judge Sara Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed the case on the premise the petitioners did not present substantial evidence showing the universities were coordinating with one another. She argued schools instead had similar methodologies for calculating students’ financial aid.

Ellis said the plaintiffs’ inability to provide this evidence made their claims unsubstantiated and the case subject to dismissal. 

“Having reviewed the complaint and parties’ arguments as a whole, the Court finds Plaintiffs’ allegations of an agreement conclusory and lacking in plausibility,” Ellis wrote in her response to the universities’ motion to dismiss. “For example, Plaintiffs talk about ‘concerted action’ and ‘collective effort’ without providing details to flesh out these conclusory descriptions.”

This suit was brought two years after a separate price-fixing suit was filed against Georgetown, alleging that the university’s admissions office colluded with several other universities as part of the “568 Presidents Group,” a consortium of several American universities that aimed to set similar tuition and financial aid levels, to use a shared financial aid methodology that reduced the amount of aid given to students. 

In response to the previous lawsuit, a university spokesperson said the university’s involvement with the group was consistent with its efforts to ensure students from diverse economic backgrounds could attend Georgetown.  

“We are proud to meet the financial need of every admitted undergraduate student through a combination of direct aid, grants, scholarships, school employment and educational loans,” the spokesperson wrote to The Hoya in December 2024.

Roan Bedoian (CAS ’28), the chair of the Georgetown University Student Association (GUSA)’s newly formed financial accessibility and equity committee, said the noncustodial parent calculation at the center of the lawsuit is one of the problems students applying for financial aid face. 

“Students who have separated or divorced parents run into a lot of difficulties,” Bedoian told The Hoya. “I know people who, their parents are in the process of getting separated or divorced. One parent, maybe a step-parent, isn’t paying tuition, but their income is factored into that student’s total income when determining what their expected family contribution is.” 

“And so then students in that position end up having to take out a large private loan,” she added.  

The lawsuits reflect a broader concern among Georgetown students about financial aid.

Grey Ni (CAS ’29), who receives financial aid, said they have been questioning their financial ability to continue studying at Georgetown during their first month on campus.

“I’ve only been here for a month, but the entire month has been hinging on ‘is it worth it for me to stay here because I’m paying so much money?’” Ni told The Hoya. “It doesn’t make sense for me to stay here if the money isn’t worth it in the end.”

Ni said the inability of students to rely on financial aid makes attendance feel largely contingent each year. 

“Financial aid is not stable,” Ni said. “You have to reapply every year, and you don’t really know how much they’re going to give you. So it’s not really fair, because so many students just don’t have the same opportunities as others who come from different backgrounds.”

Sara Holler (CAS ’28), who also receives financial aid, said she thinks the process seems ignorant of the nuances that affect families’ actual capacities to pay tuition.

“When filling out all the forms for financial aid, there’s just a lot of things that they just don’t account for,” Holler told The Hoya. “They think that you can just put all of your money into their institution without actually taking into account any of the nuance that people are experiencing and any of the things that they might have.”

Holler added that, broadly, universities have unrealistic expectations of how much families can contribute to college tuition. 

“I think that oftentimes universities will think that it’s feasible for people to contribute a much, much higher portion of the overall income of the household to education, which is a huge hindrance on people’s ability to go to private universities.”

According to a 2017 study from The New York Times, 20.8% of the Georgetown student body come from the top 1% on the income scale, while 74% came from the top 20% and 13.5% from the bottom 60%. Georgetown’s annual tuition for first years, before housing, food and supplies, is $71,338, with approximately 50% of students receiving financial aid and 35% receiving aid from the university through grants or scholarships in 2024. 

Bedoian said she started the committee to remedy student concerns, such as late or insufficient financial aid packages. 

“Students were running into all kinds of difficulty with their financial aid packages, whether it be late packages, packages that were significantly reduced with no explanation, not being able to get in touch with their financial aid officer or with the office in general,” Bedoian told The Hoya. 

“It became clear to me that when you think about financial needs on Georgetown’s campus and how great the wealth disparity is on this campus in particular, that in order to really substantially and comprehensively address these issues, there was going to need to be a dedicated student group and a dedicated space and dedicated thought within GUSA,” Bedoian added.

Bedoian said the lawsuit seems to reflect admissions inequities as college tuition in the United States continues to rise. 

“It speaks to the issue of higher education in this country right now that a college degree could cost you tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Bedoian said. “It’s just beyond reason, and then that the processes set up to supposedly aid are so labor-intensive, so complicated, and so inaccessible and inequitable to so many students who, were it not for the financial aid process, would be more than qualified and deserving of attending these schools.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
The Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security honored Oksana Markarova, the outgoing Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, with its 2025 global trailblazer award, during a private luncheon Sept. 30.
Diplomats, Ukrainian Students Bid Farewell to Ukrainian Ambassador
DeGioia underwent surgical intervention at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is with his wife and son.
GU to Honor DeGioia With Renamed Building, Scholarship, Symposium
Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy welcomed its latest cohort of McCourt Scholars. (Georgetown University)
McCourt Welcomes New Class of Scholars for 2025-2026 Academic Year
Maren Fagan/The Hoya | The federal government and Badar Khan Suri reached a settlement to reinstate Khan Suri's legal status after five months of legal filings.
Khan Suri Asks Appeals Court to Reject Redetention
Flyers Referencing KKK, Threats to Ideology Appear on Campus
Flyers Referencing KKK, Threats to Ideology Appear on Campus
Georgetown University appointed dozens of new professors to teach in the College of Arts & Sciences for the 2025-2026 academic year, including in the departments of government and performing arts. (Georgetown University)
Over 50 New Faculty, Staff Join College of Arts & Sciences
More in News - Top
Five days after over 1,300 Georgetown University community members petitioned the university to reconsider its plans to move its shuttle bus drivers to a third-party vendor, the university said it would go ahead with the plan.
GU to Move Forward With GUTS Subcontractor Plan Despite Community Petition
Georgetown University community members who work in government and public service raised concerns about the impact of a federal shutdown on government services and workers if the United States Congress does not reach a budget agreement by Oct. 1
As Government Shutdown Looms, GU Community Grapples With Potential Impacts
Flyers Related to Kirk’s Assassination Reported to FBI, GU Says
Flyers Related to Kirk’s Assassination Reported to FBI, GU Says
David Ignatius, an award-winning Washington Post foreign affairs columnist, assessed President Donald Trump's foreign policy, praising Trump's shift in Ukraine policy but criticizing his failure to negotiate with Russian leaders.
Famed Journalist Praises Aspects of US Foreign Policy, Criticizes Failures to Negotiate
Georgetown University students delivered a petition with 1,130 signatures demanding the university reverse its decision to shift management of Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS) to a third-party vendor.
‘Protect GUTS’ Petition Opposing GU’s Bus Policy Change Garners Over 1,160 Signatures
Georgetown University removed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) language from some of its websites, including on the School of Foreign Service and McDonough School of Business sites.
GU Removes DEI Language from University Sites
More in Student Life
The Tombs rescinded a $5 cover fee, which was first implemented on Sept. 4, after pushback from Georgetown University students.
Tombs Temporarily Revokes Cover Fee After Student Boycott
Femme and Masc Lesbians Competed at GU’s Second Performative Contest
Femme and Masc Lesbians Competed at GU’s Second Performative Contest
Georgetown University students grappled with growing political violence across the United States, including organizing a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated Sept. 10.
GU Students Disconcerted By Increasing Political Violence
Georgetown University's updated code of conduct created a new definition for student organizations and made all conduct processes more transparent.
New Code of Conduct Improves Transparency, Updates Citation Process, Organization Rules
Georgetown University's "performative men" descended on Copley Lawn for a student-run contest Sept. 14, bringing feminist literature, guitars and vinyl.
Men Bring Feminist Lit, Guitars, Sense of Irony to GU Performative Man Contest
Georgetown University students organized for a vigil for conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah on Sept. 12.
Students Mourn Charlie Kirk, Condemn Political Violence at Vigil
About the Contributor
Ruth Abramovitz
Ruth Abramovitz, Senior News Editor
Ruth Abramovitz is a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences from Boca Raton, Fla., studying government with minors in journalism and Jewish civilization. She is sometimes found doing a handstand in The Hoya’s office.
Donate to The Hoya