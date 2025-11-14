NEF Awards 2 Scholarships to School of Nursing Students

Two graduate students at Georgetown University’s Berkeley School of Nursing (SON) won master’s degree scholarships from a national nursing organization, the university announced Nov. 4.

Nurses Educational Funds Inc. (NEF), a New York-based charity organization, awarded the Lucy C. Perry memorial scholarship to Briana Jimerson and the Barbara Tate scholarship to Jennifer Spezza for their dedication to their respective fields. Following the 1910 death of Isabel Hampton Robb, then-nursing superintendent of the John Hopkins School of Nursing, Hampton Robb’s colleagues established the NEF in 1912 to honor her memory and innovative contributions to the field.

Dr. Sarah Vittone, SON’s senior director of undergraduate studies, said the grant is essential to preparing more nursing graduates to enter the workforce.

“What we really need are more graduate-prepared nurses, because we need more faculty,” Vittone told The Hoya. “So having more scholarships for master’s nurses to go back to school is definitely important.”

Spezza said she valued receiving the Barbara Tate scholarship given Tate’s experience as a University of Rhode Island College of Nursing dean and scholar of nursing ethics.

“My scholarship that I received through the NEF was the Barbara Tate scholarship, and I know that she was a previous president of that organization who really valued education and moving things forward, as far as nursing goes, and innovation,” Spezza told The Hoya. “I was honored to be a recipient of that Barbara Tate scholarship. I think they really look for leaders in the nursing profession who are also passionate about education and nursing innovation, and just nursing in general.”

Jimerson said she hopes to create change in midwifery, her area of focus within medicine.

“I do anticipate being a catalyst in society where I can implement change and be a part of it, because as we all know, there is so much changing in the world, from human rights and benefits, healthcare,” Jimerson told The Hoya. “If we as the students, the future providers, are not being conscious of this change, then there could be a lot more consequences than there already are when it comes to maternal mortality and neo-natal mortality.”

Jimerson said the grant has already advanced her work and research in nursing.

“The NEF scholarship is a wonderful foundation,” Jimerson said. “Hopefully in the next few years it will expand, because I plan on giving back too, as I am one of the recipients.”

Spezza said she is passionate about wound, ostomy and continence care, a subfield of nursing that focuses on treating patients with chronic wounds from surgeries.

“There’s only about 2,000 of us in the United States, and I’ve really developed a passion around that,” Spezza said. “I’ve been certified in wound-ostomy-continence care since 2010 and I’ve led a lot of initiatives to help get that specific specialized care to rural populations, underserved populations, within the organization that I work for.”

Spezza said wound, ostomy and continence care entails a more personal connection with her patients.

“It’s really about going into patients’ homes that have wounds for a variety of reasons — typically they’re elderly patients, or patients with disabilities who are not mobile, or they have co-morbidities and complicated health conditions that lead to them having more chronic type of wounds, as opposed to surgical wounds, although surgical wounds are part of the care, too,” Spezza said.

Melicia Escobar, an assistant professor and the SON program director, said the NEF grant is a crucial resource to student recipients.

“This scholarship, the NEF, is great because — in our current climate, especially — having funds available for students who want to pursue graduate education is so important,” Escobar told The Hoya.

Escobar said scholarships such as the NEF relieve pressure on nursing students.

“No matter how large or small the grant, it just takes that much pressure off of students so that they can do a few less shifts and be focusing all of their attention to their education,” Escobar said. “Our students are all adult learners, so many of them are balancing jobs, households, caring for elderly family members, caring for children.”

Spezza said the scholarship means she can focus more on completing her degree instead of worrying about expenses.

“The scholarship was amazing in that it not only helped me financially but also allowed me to not have to worry about the finances so much, so that I could focus on completing this degree in my last semester,” Spezza said.

Jimerson said the scholarship’s financial aid has allowed her to allot more focus to her studies and career.

“The scholarship will alleviate the financial burden, because when there is a financial burden, it’s extra challenging for students to fully commit themselves academically, when they have to worry about financial strains,” Jimerson said. “With the scholarship that I received I was able to focus more on the more intense part of the program with clinical hours that increased.”