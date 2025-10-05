Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

SFS Welcomes New Faculty Members

By Julia Howey, Special to The HoyaOctober 5, 2025

Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service (SFS) welcomed six new faculty members for the 2025-26 academic year, the university announced Sept. 23.

The new faculty represent a range of programs and disciplines, including international business, African studies, Asian studies and the environment, bringing both scholarly expertise and practical experience. Some of the new faculty include experts who the university previously announced would join this semester, including Michael Sulmeyer, the new director of cyber programs in the security studies program (SSP).  

Six new faculty members joined Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service (SFS) for the 2025-26 academic year, the university announced Sept. 23 (Georgetown University).

Sulmeyer, who was the assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy and principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense, said he was excited to join the diverse community in the SSP.

“I have learned a lot from the international perspectives that so many students bring — not just students from other countries, but Americans who have lived abroad and have close interactions with those abroad,” Sulmeyer told The Hoya. “That international contribution to understanding cyber operations is not something you get a lot. Georgetown has a really top-flight set of faculty peers and world class students.”

Eddie Deschapelles (SFS ’82) will teach in the Landegger program in international business diplomacy, an honors certificate program in the SFS that trains students for work at the intersection of international public and private sector activities. He has spent the last 40 years in banking and investing, with a primary interest on how financial flows can be leveraged to address climate change.

Deschapelles said he is looking forward to helping Georgetown students with their future careers. 

“I think that teaching unique skills to students is not only the most rewarding way to give back to Georgetown, but also the best way to give students a leg up in their careers,” Deschapelles told The Hoya. “I’m looking forward to getting involved with helping students with workshops, interview preparation, resumes and giving tips on how to look for jobs.”

“Careers are not a straight line, especially now with the rise of AI and the downsizing of different areas of the government,” Deschappeles added. “Work hard, stick to your guns, be very ethical and professional and if something happens you can land on your feet.”

Bulelani Jili, a new faculty member in the African studies program, specializes in Africa-China relations with a focus on emerging technology and governance. 

Jili said he believes Georgetown will allow him more freedom in teaching interdisciplinary topics and he looks forward to engaging with students.

“I could have chosen a school with more traditional departments, but the nice thing about Georgetown is that disciplinary boundaries don’t define the learning and teaching experience,” Jili told The Hoya. “I want to learn more about the students and how they think about their time here, and I want to help craft an intellectual environment that feels both open and critical and tries to prepare students for a life that is embedded in practical outcomes.”

Yifan (Flora) He, a scholar of environmental politics, joined the SFS as a provost’s distinguished faculty fellow studying land and natural resource governance in the Global South, particularly in Latin America.

He said she was excited to join the Georgetown community.

“I am very excited to join Georgetown because it is an interdisciplinary school and a very global school, with a global vision and presence,” He told The Hoya. “There is a community that cares about these issues and being in D.C. gives a lot of opportunities to translate research into impact.”

The SFS also welcomed Sheila Smith, now a full-time faculty member in the Asian studies program, and Andrew Steer, a distinguished research professor of the practice in environment and economics.

Smith was previously an adjunct professor in the Asian studies program for the past five years and is a senior fellow for Asia-Pacific studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, a foreign policy think tank.

Steer held a number of roles related to environmental advocacy, including president and CEO of the philanthropic Bezos Earth Fund, director general of the United Kingdom Department for International Development and president and CEO of the World Resources Institute (WRI). In addition to joining the SFS, Steer will also join the Earth Commons, Georgetown’s hub for environmental sustainability.

Jili said being a part of the SFS — whether as student or faculty — was a world-class opportunity to be taken advantage of.

“Be bold, listen actively and engage rigorously,” Jili said. “The SFS allows you to explore political questions in a multidisciplinary setting and it’s a very unique opportunity.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Academics
A Georgetown University English professor has been longlisted for a 2025 National Book Award, the university announced Sept. 22 (Georgetown University).
GU Visiting English Professor Longlisted for 2025 National Book Award
The Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security honored Oksana Markarova, the outgoing Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, with its 2025 global trailblazer award, during a private luncheon Sept. 30.
Diplomats, Ukrainian Students Bid Farewell to Ukrainian Ambassador
Georgetown University appointed dozens of new professors to teach in the College of Arts & Sciences for the 2025-2026 academic year, including in the departments of government and performing arts. (Georgetown University)
Over 50 New Faculty, Staff Join College of Arts & Sciences
The Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) will add a science, technology and international affairs major to its School of Foreign Service (SFS) curriculum (Georgetown University).
SFS-Qatar Introduces New STIA Program
Georgetown University's full-time masters of business administration (MBA) program rose one spot in the 2025 Bloomberg Businessweek national ranking (Georgetown University).
GU MBA Program Rises One Spot in National Ranking
Georgetown University Medical Center (GUMC) faculty published a study which quantified the potential role of the brain's right hemisphere in stroke recovery Sept. 8.
GU Professor Publishes Study on Language in Stroke Recovery
More in News
The history of the Gazan humanitarian crisis was analyzed by a historical sociologist during a Georgetown University event Sept. 29 (Georgetown University).
Genocide Scholar Criticizes Western Inaction in Gaza
Georgetown University held its 24th position in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 university rankings, the same as in 2025.
GU Maintains 24th in US News Rankings
Four conservative influencers set up a “Let's Talk” table in Red Square Oct. 2, inviting students to debate right-wing ideology.
Conservative Activists’ ‘Let’s Talk’ Table in Red Square Inspires Concern for Free Speech, Fair Debate
A week after Georgetown University rejected a student petition against its plans to transfer Georgetown University Transportation Shuttle (GUTS) drivers to a third party, around 80 students rallied in Red Square and the Leavey Esplanade in protest.
Students Rally for GUTS Drivers After GU Rejected Petition
The Georgetown University Student Association showcased student artists and performers at Arts Week.
GUSA’s Arts Week Showcases Student Artists
The history of the Gazan humanitarian crisis was analyzed by a historical sociologist during a Georgetown University event Sept. 29 (Georgetown University).
Award-Winning Irish Author Narrates Writing Process
Donate to The Hoya