On Your Radar: Performance Art (In One Way or Another!)

Comedy for a Cause

Join GUerrilla Improv for a night full of fun, comedy and giving back to the community on Friday, Feb. 2 from 8:00-9:30 pm in McShain Lounge! This free comedy showcase is brought to you by our very own Georgetown students and features club members in addition to local DMV talent. Don’t miss out on what is sure to be a night full of laughs and unforgettable moments.

Miscast Fundraiser

Are you bored with stereotypical performances and looking for something to shake things up? Then look no further than Nomadic Theatre, which is presenting its annual Miscast Fundraiser this Friday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 3, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. in the Village C Theatre. The fundraiser is dedicated to supporting Anacostia Public Schools, so don’t forget to take a minute during the show to donate!

2024 US Coffee Championships

Calling all coffee connoisseurs! The 2024 United States Coffee Championships is holding its Qualifying Competitions this weekend, from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Counter Culture Coffee’s DC Training Center in Adams Morgan. Watch professionals impress the judges with out-of-this-world latte art, and if you’re lucky you might just be able to sample the goods!

Men’s Basketball: Georgetown v. Marquette

Are you a sports junkie? Maybe a nostalgic optimist hoping for a Hoya win? Do you just hate Wisconsin schools? No matter what you’re in the mood for, Georgetown Men’s Basketball has it all. Come see for yourself this Saturday, Feb. 3, at 2:00 p.m. in Capital One Arena — student tickets are free so bring your friends to cheer on our Hoyas!