Pilot GUTS Bus Service to Include New Capitol Loop

The Georgetown University Office of Transportation Management (OTM) announced a new Georgetown University Transportation Shuttles route in a Jan. 22 email. The new Capitol Campus Loop will stop at multiple Metro stops, including Union Station and Judiciary Square, local points of interest like Trader Joe’s, and other neighborhoods in Washington, D.C.

The two pilot routes launched Jan. 22 and service the northwest and northeast quadrants of the District, with bases at the Law Center and 55 H St. NW residence hall. Depending on the day and route, up to five cycles of buses will run each weekday evening between 5 and 11 p.m.

Daniel Smith/The Hoya | Georgetown is introducing a new GUTS bus route that consolidates several downtown routes.

“This service, which is being launched as a pilot for the Spring 2024 semester, is free for all faculty, staff, and students,” the Jan. 22 email reads. “GU IDs must be presented to board the bus.”

This new loop comes after OTM consolidated several downtown routes into a Capitol Campus route at the start of the Spring 2024 semester, streamlining connections between the Hilltop, the Law Center, and other academic and residential buildings in downtown D.C.

OTM said they are collecting community feedback on the new Capitol Campus Loop before deciding their future plans.

“At the end of the semester we will assess the program, including gathering feedback from our community, and determine how to move forward,” the email reads.