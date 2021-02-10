Prospective Candidates Prepare for 2021 GUSA Executive Election

Potential candidates for the Georgetown University Student Association presidential and vice presidential race signaled their intent to run this weekend by attending information sessions hosted Feb. 5 and 7.

Students who intend to run for an executive position were required to attend an information session to understand the rules and procedures of the election before they can officially begin campaigning Feb. 12.

Three pairs of candidates were present at the information sessions: Nile Blass (COL ’22) and Nicole Sanchez (SFS ’22), Daniella Sanchez (COL ’22) and Leo Arnett (SFS ’22), and Olivia Kleier (SFS ’22) and Jon Pejo (COL ’22). All prospective candidates currently hold positions in GUSA.

Blass currently serves as a member of the Office of the Provost’s Student Advisory Committee alongside current GUSA President Nicolo Ferretti (SFS ’21) and Vice President Bryce Badger (MSB ’21). Nicole Sanchez is currently a senator of the at-large class, student activism team member and the senior policy advisor for the executive staff.

Daniella Sanchez, former speaker of the GUSA Senate, currently serves as the co-director of student inclusion, the director of COVID-19 response and a senate liaison for the executive staff’s engagement team. Arnett is the director of campus affairs.

Kleier is currently a senator representing the Class of 2022, and Pejo serves as the director of ideas and cultural advisor under the executive advising staff.

None of the potential candidates were able to offer a comment to The Hoya, as election protocol prohibits interaction with the media until the official campaign period begins.

The official candidacy form opened Feb. 5 and closed Feb. 8. If prospective candidates were unable to turn in the candidacy form by Feb. 8, they can submit a petition to be put on the ballot.

Because this year’s campaigning will be fully virtual, the GUSA Election Commission has indicated some changes to campaigning protocol. Prospective candidates who opt to submit a petition typically need a minimum of 100 signatures alongside the required candidacy form. Because of the virtual environment and the likelihood that many students do not know their peers yet, only 50 electronic signatures will be required. Prospective candidates can submit a petition until Feb. 11.

Once the campaign officially begins, candidates have two weeks to campaign. Candidates are not allowed to engage in door knocking or any in-person meetups this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these restrictions, however, candidates are allowed to post flyers on bulletin boards located on campus.



There will be two debates during the campaign: one presidential debate Feb. 22 and one vice presidential debate Feb. 17. Polls will be open from 10 p.m. on Feb. 25 to 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 27 to accommodate different time zones in the virtual environment. Results will be released Feb. 28 at 8 a.m.