FDA Recalls Popular Blood Pressure Medication Over Potential Cancer Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall Oct. 24 for prazosin hydrochloride, a popular medication for treating high blood pressure, over concerns of cancer-causing impurities.

The FDA approved the generic version of prazosin hydrochloride for the treatment of high blood pressure, and in certain cases medical providers may prescribe the medication to treat prostate enlargement and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The recall, classified by the FDA as Class II, suggests product exposure may cause temporary health consequences, though the probability of long-term adverse health consequences is low.

Dr. Adriane Fugh-Berman, professor of pharmacology and physiology at Georgetown University Medical Center, said prazosin works by blocking the reception of certain neurotransmitters.

“Alpha receptors are found in smooth muscle, including the lining of blood vessels and various parts of the nervous system,” Fugh-Berman wrote to The Hoya. “As an alpha-receptor blocker, Prazosin relaxes the arteries and helps blood flow more freely through them.”

Caitlin Dixon (MED ’29), a Georgetown School of Medicine student, said alpha blockers are often prescribed to increase blood flow.

“Think of your blood vessels as a garden hose,” Dixon wrote to The Hoya. “When alpha receptors are activated, they ‘squeeze’ the hose, making it narrower and increasing the pressure inside. An alpha-blocking drug prevents the hose from being squeezed, letting it relax and widen.”

Prazosin is used primarily to treat high blood pressure, but is also used to treat PTSD because prazosin dampens the response of certain receptors that are associated with smooth muscle relaxation, nightmares and sleep disorders, which are common features of PTSD.

Katie Hummel (MED ’25), a researcher in the Conant lab who studies therapeutics of neuropsychiatric disorders, said researchers have hypothesized that PTSD-induced sleep disturbances may be caused by over-activation of these receptors, which regulate the brain’s flight-or-fight system, during sleep.

“Prazosin was shown to be very successful at passing the blood brain barrier and getting into the brain,” Hummel wrote to The Hoya. “While the contamination was identified only in specific manufacturer lot numbers, I believe the recall is significant for all patients who may be taking prazosin, for PTSD or other conditions, especially because of its ability to enter the central nervous system.”

The FDA found that some batches of prazosin contained levels of N-nitrosamine, a potential cancer-causing and gene-altering impurity, which exceeded acceptable quantities.

Fugh-Berman said the FDA has standards for acceptable levels of nitrosamines, which can form during medication production. Nitrosamines appear naturally in certain foods, especially barbecued and smoked meats.

“Nitrosamines are also particularly high in grilled meat, like hot dogs,” Fugh-Berman wrote. “These batches of drugs were too high in nitrosamines, and that’s why they were recalled.”

Dixon said learning about the underlying mechanisms of a drug such as prazosin has made her more appreciative of the risks of taking any drug.

“I find that seeing the topics we study reflected in the headlines helps put our preclinical learning into perspective,” Dixon wrote. “Current events allow medical students to reframe their understanding and serve as a reminder that what we learn now will directly impact our future patients.”

Hummel said it is important to acknowledge the role of regulatory agencies in protecting patients, given the widespread use of prazosin and other blood pressure medications.

“This recall heavily stresses the importance of regulatory agencies such as the FDA, who are the first line of defense against manufacturing errors like contamination,” Hummel wrote.