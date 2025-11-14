Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Outbreak Hits Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) officials notified students and families Oct. 26 of an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) affecting more than 40 of the county’s schools.

HFMD, a mild but highly contagious illness that predominantly affects young children, typically spreads through respiratory droplets from coughs or sneezes, through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects, and in fluid from blisters or fecal matter. The PGCPS outbreak comes amid a pattern of increasing HFMD cases around the United States, with the Chief of Public Health Services in Montgomery County reporting 38 confirmed cases this year compared to only nine at the same time last year.

Adrian Frauca (CAS ’27), a Georgetown University student, said he had HFMD earlier this year and experienced a number of common symptoms, including fever, sore throat and a rash on the hands and feet.

“My main symptoms were blisters on my hands and feet. They were small and hard at first but eventually became very painful and made it kind of hard to do my tasks or even walk,” Frauca wrote to The Hoya. “I had to spend around a week afterward being very careful with what I do and touch to try and limit the spread.”

Individuals can transmit the virus even if they are asymptomatic for up to several weeks after the onset of infection. This lengthy and often invisible contagious period explains why HFMD outbreaks can spread rapidly through schools before anyone realizes there is a problem.

Nola Melvin (CAS ’27), a student who works in a hospital setting, said HFMD spreads easily for a prolonged period.

“Although it is more common with infants and children, once hand, foot and mouth disease reaches universities, it spreads like wildfire due to the close contact of all students,” Melvin wrote to The Hoya. “It is something that not a lot of people fear but is prevalent nonetheless.”

Frauca said it is important to be careful about contracting and spreading HFMD.

“I think it’s important for people to know about the disease and how it spreads because, frankly, it’s a huge pain!” Frauca wrote. “If you get sick, you might want to tough it out and ignore it, but by doing that, you increase your risk of infecting others and inflicting all that pain on them as well.”

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HFMD. The illness is self-limiting, meaning it resolves on its own without medical intervention in most cases. Most people recover within seven to 10 days with supportive care, which can include pain relievers to reduce fever and discomfort and adequate hydration.

Frauca said understanding the science behind the virus can help the community recognize symptoms and take appropriate precautions.

“If you follow the maxim of not doing to others as you wouldn’t want done to you, then you should be aware of the disease and, if you get it, treat it seriously and take steps to limit the spread,” Frauca wrote.