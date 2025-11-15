Spotlight: Glasgow Lab Investigates Cancer, Age-Related Disorders Using Zebrafish Models

Researchers in Georgetown University’s Glasgow Lab are using zebrafish as a model to investigate treatments for cancer and aging-related disorders. The lab’s research focuses on using the small fish to better understand how human diseases develop and respond to treatment, bridging the gap between basic genetic studies and clinical applications.

Dr. Eric Glasgow, an assistant professor in the Georgetown University School of Medicine’s department of oncology, said zebrafish serve as a key vertebrate model for studying human disease.

“The central focus of the lab is really using zebrafish for a big variety of problems, mainly in the area of cancer, neuroscience and toxicology,” Glasgow told The Hoya. “ I once had a colleague who said you have to either focus on a problem or focus on a model. I chose just to focus on the model, which is zebrafish, and that way I can work on a whole bunch of different problems.”

Zebrafish are valuable research organisms due to their optical transparency, rapid development and genetic similarity to humans. Glasgow said that because they are transparent, researchers can visualize how specific genes influence organ formation and disease progression in real time.

“It’s a really good organism for genetics,” Glasgow said. “You can watch all the development. You can see how each cell contributes to a structure, and as I’ve worked with it over the years, I’ve been convinced that it’s actually a really good model for human disease.”

One of the lab’s projects integrates zebrafish modeling with personalized cancer treatment. The method involves transplanting cancer cells derived from a patient’s biopsy, or a sample of their tissue, into zebrafish embryos, allowing researchers to test how different chemotherapies affect tumor growth.

Glasgow said this project is one of the lab’s most exciting.

“It’s essentially an approach for personalized medicine,” Glasgow said. “You go to your oncologist and they say, ‘Unfortunately, you have pancreatic cancer; we’re going to do a biopsy.’ From that biopsy, we could put that cancer in hundreds of zebrafish and test those embryos, with your tumor in it, for drugs that your oncologist might be considering giving you — the idea being, ‘What is the most effective treatment for your tumor?’”

Sarah Bernhardt (CAS ’26), a neurobiology major, contributes to the lab’s pancreatic cancer research. Her work focuses on identifying resistance to chemotherapy in different pancreatic cancer cell lines. She injects these cell lines into zebrafish and treats them with one of two different chemotherapies.

By treating various cell lines with different amounts of chemotherapy drugs, they can identify which ones are more resistant to treatment than others.

“ Theoretically, with a certain chemotherapy concentration, you’re going to be able to differentiate different resistant versus sensitive cell lines,” Bernhardt told The Hoya.

Lela Skopec (CAS ’28), who joined the lab last year, is studying cellular senescence, the process by which cells stop dividing but remain metabolically active.

Skopec said this phenomenon is linked to cancer and age-related disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, and she is interested in studying these processes further.

“ I kind of see this project going more towards the concept of healthy aging,” Skopec told The Hoya. “Cellular senescence does play a role in cancer, so maybe once I have a better understanding of what’s going on and why it’s going on, I can apply that to specific things — but I was more interested in potentially applying that to Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases.”

Glasgow’s lab also extended its influence into the classroom through a collaboration with Georgetown’s undergraduate science program. Members from the lab demonstrated how to perform experiments using zebrafish in “Foundations of Biology I” lab courses, allowing students to observe early developmental processes firsthand.

Glasgow said that zebrafish are an excellent way to visually demonstrate biological processes to students.

“I think zebrafish are a great model for teaching science,” Glasgow said. “ I think teaching is valuable and the fish give students a real way to actually go in and do experiments with an experimentally accessible system that’s highly visual.”

Beyond research, Glasgow serves as a mentor to researchers in his lab, fostering a collaborative and supportive community. Bernhardt said his mentorship as the lab’s primary investigator (PI) has been a defining part of her undergraduate experience.

“ There’s been so much community, and I’ve developed a really strong relationship with the PI Eric Glasgow,” she said.

Glasgow emphasized the importance of this mentorship, saying he enjoys seeing students’ skills progress throughout their time in the lab.

“I like interacting with students and watching students develop in lab — coming in not knowing how to do stuff and ending up running the thing,” Glasgow said. “ Following everyone’s career is so satisfying. I love to see everyone doing really well, so that gives me some satisfaction that students coming out of here are really successful.”

By combining genetic modeling and translational cancer research, the Glasgow Lab demonstrates how zebrafish can serve as a bridge between foundational biology and clinical innovation, a direction Glasgow said he never predicted.

“ I always considered myself a basic scientist. My interest is how do you go from DNA in a single cell and directing that cell to make an entire person. That’s my fundamental interest — nothing to do with biomedicine,” Glasgow said. “And in that pursuit, I end up with a directly clinically diagnostic oncology project that is strictly just medicine. You really can’t always predict what you’re going to come across.”