Weiner Lab Explores Novel Cancer Immunotherapies

Researchers in Dr. Louis Weiner’s lab at the Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center are examining possible methods to fight immune resistance in solid tumors, looking specifically at pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest and most treatment-resistant cancers.

Weiner explained the importance of targeting pancreatic cancer specifically through this research.



“Our current research focuses on pancreatic cancer, which is poised to be the 2nd leading cause of cancer death (after lung cancer) in the United States by 2030,” Weiner wrote to The Hoya.

One branch of the lab’s research focuses on using a combination of immunotherapies to break through pancreatic cancer’s dense fibrosis, the hardening of tissue surrounding a solid tumor. The fibrosis shields pancreatic cancer cells from the body’s immune response and from most chemotherapies.

Weiner said the lab’s current work centers on two critical strategies to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“Our current efforts focus on two key areas, both of which attack the profound fibrosis found in pancreatic cancers that is responsible for the cancer’s poor responsiveness to chemotherapy and immunotherapy,” Weiner wrote.

To combat this resistance, Weiner said the lab’s recent work has paired immune checkpoint antibodies — which help immune cells called T-cells recognize and attack cancer cells — with a novel drug called BXCL701 that enhances the immune response and reduces cancer-related fibrosis.

“In experimental models, the combination works well, and we have recently completed a clinical trial in patients with chemotherapy-resistant advanced pancreatic cancer, with encouraging findings that have not been seen previously for immunotherapy in this setting,” Weiner wrote.

The lab’s second major line of research looks at ways to weaponize natural killer (NK) cells, immune cells that can directly kill cancer cells, to infiltrate the fibrotic tissue surrounding tumors.

“We recently published a paper showing that forced overexpression of a gene that encodes fibroblast activation protein, an enzyme that digests collagens that can cause tumor fibrosis, significantly increases NK cell related invasion into pancreatic tumor masses in experimental models, and improves the therapy of those tumors,” Weiner wrote.

Researcher Nuan Wang (GRD ’25) said her current work in the Weiner Lab focuses on ways to overcome the suppressive tumor microenvironment and aims to make immune-based treatments more effective for patients with solid tumors.

“Our lab focuses on understanding the mechanisms of immune resistance in solid tumors and developing strategies to enhance the efficacy of immunotherapies,” Wang wrote to The Hoya. “I’m working with a project examining how protease expression in NK cells influences their infiltration and cytotoxicity in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma models.”

Weiner said this approach, which enhances antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), an immune mechanism where antibodies bind together to cancer cells and recruit NK cells, could have broad applications for cancer immunotherapy.

“By giving NK cells the power to penetrate into tumors, the full potential of ADCC as an anti-tumor mechanism may be better unleashed,” Weiner wrote. “Current experiments are testing this possibility.”

In the broader field of cancer immunotherapy, treatments like checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapy have transformed care for cancers, such as melanoma and leukemia. However, the success of these techniques in treating solid tumors has remained limited because their dense and suppressive tumor microenvironment prevents immune cells from effectively attacking cancer cells. Weiner Lab’s research aims to overcome these barriers and extend the benefits of immunotherapy to cancers long considered unresponsive.

Research assistant Chloe Luwa (CAS ’27) said working at the Weiner lab has given her a new appreciation for cancer treatment development.

“I’ve seen more of the clinical aspects and side effects of cancer treatments during my work as an EMT, but doing research for the Weiner Lab has exposed me to another aspect of cancer treatment,” Luwa said. “Being a part of the lab makes me realize how much work goes into the medications and treatments we have today and gives me hope for a brighter future as cancer treatments continue to progress.”

Wang said the research in Weiner’s lab is vital for real-world innovation, specifically the future of treatment-resistant cancers.

“By uncovering the molecular mechanisms that regulate immune cell activity and testing engineered immune cells in relevant models, the lab contributes directly to the development of next-generation immunotherapies,” Wang wrote. “These efforts have strong translational implications and the potential to improve outcomes for patients with cancers that remain resistant to current treatment modalities.”