SOFTBALL: Georgetown Quadruples Win Record at Furman Classic

After splitting the first two games of the Furman Classic in Greenville, S.C., the final inning of the weekend determined whether Georgetown women’s softball would return home pleased.

A sac-fly for graduate outfielder Cameron Kondo in the top of the seventh brought home junior pinch hitter Lorena Vasquez-Inzunza, tying the score and taking the Furman Paladins (3-7) to extra innings.

A wild throw in the top of the eighth allowed the Hoyas (4-6) to go ahead 3-2 on an unearned run. First-year pitcher Kayla Dunn left two Furman base runners stranded to ensure Georgetown’s victory, 4-3.

The Hoyas opened proceedings Feb. 18, looking to bounce back after a 1-4 start to the season at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic. In its first contest in the Furman Classic, Georgetown lost 3-7 to the University of South Dakota Coyotes, falling behind after a grand slam in the first inning. The Hoyas were unable to make a comeback and take the game, even after a home run and double by graduate first baseman Abby Smith.

Georgetown expected a tough game against a Coyotes team that entered the tournament on a three-game win streak and went on to extend that run to seven in Greenville.

The Hoyas bounced back later that day to defeat the St. Francis Red Flash in a shutout 3-0 victory. Georgetown crossed the plate three times in the bottom of the fifth to aid Dunn in earning the first win of her college career after a 10-strikeout performance.

The next day of play started with another loss to South Dakota. Kondo scored on a failed pickoff attempt and graduate catcher Alyssa Chavez doubled Georgetown’s lead in the fourth, but the Hoyas’ defense allowed 7 runs in the fifth and 2 in the sixth to settle the score at 2-9.

Georgetown bounced back against Furman on Feb. 19, defeating the Paladins 4-3. In this win, Dunn dominated both the mound and the plate, recording 14 strikeouts and 2 RBIs.

GU Hoyas | Georgetown softball walked away with three wins on the successful weekend at the Furman Classic.

The Hoyas faltered early as a dropped fly ball allowed for Furman’s Emily Bartlett to give her squad a 1-0 lead in the second. Chavez had another strong at-bat with a two-run shot to left field, part of a four-run fourth inning for the Hoyas. The Paladins answered with 2 runs of their own, but it was not enough to bring them level.

Georgetown escaped a jam in the bottom of the fifth when the Paladins had two runners on and no outs, but 2 strikeouts and a popout maintained the Hoyas’ lead. Pairs of Furman strikeouts in both the sixth and seventh innings closed out the game for Georgetown and secured its second win of the weekend.

The Hoyas completed the double over Furman on Feb. 20, outlasting the Paladins in extra innings to win 3-2. A sac fly from Chavez brought home graduate shortstop Savannah Jones in the first inning, with Furman leveling the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth. Dunn then forced 2 pop outs and prevented the Paladins from taking the lead.

In the sixth inning, Dunn gave up a leadoff homer, putting the Hoyas behind 1-2. However, Georgetown remained patient and tied the score in the final inning, taking the game to extras. The Hoyas eventually won on a throwing error from Furman pitcher Shelby Maier.

The weekend saw Georgetown’s record improve to 4-6. Furthemore, Dunn’s efforts resulted in her earning a spot on this week’s Big East Honor Roll, the first award of her collegiate career.

Georgetown takes its two-game win streak to the UMBC Round Robin event in Baltimore, Md., where they will face both the UMBC Retrievers and the Coppin State Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb 27.