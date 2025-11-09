Big East Commissioner Visits GU for MSB Speaker Series

Meghan Hall Val Ackerman, Big East commissioner, visited Georgetown University Nov. 3 as part of the McDonough School of Business’ (MSB) Sports Business Executive Speaker Series, where she discussed her past experiences with USA Basketball and her current role as Big East commissioner.

The commissioner of the Big East conference offered her insights into the landscape of college athletics at a Nov. 3 event as part of the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business’ (MSB) Sports Business Executive Speaker Series.

Paul Almeida, MSB dean, introduced Val Ackerman, the fifth commissioner of the Big East Conference, for the talk — the second event of its kind that comes as part of a broader university’s effort to delve into the sports business sector. Almeida also announced the development of a new undergraduate sports business program that will begin offering courses in Spring 2026.

Ackerman said that, during her early days as a staff attorney at the NBA, she paid special attention to the U.S. women’s basketball team during the 1992 Olympics, whose bronze medal was overshadowed by the success of the men’s team.

“The women’s team was quietly getting the bronze medal as the men were winning in Barcelona,” Ackerman said at the event. “I was there. I went to the game. I was interested because of my background, having played basketball in college, but the NBA’s focus at that time was really on the men.”

Similarly, when the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) held the first World Championship featuring NBA players in 1994, the women’s team won bronze; their success, however, again received notably less attention amid the men’s first-place win.

Ackerman said that, in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympics, she and her colleagues decided to revamp the U.S. women’s basketball infrastructure, gathering 12 of the country’s best players — many now legends, such as Dawn Staley — the prior year for a 10-month practice tour.

“When it came time to play in the Atlanta Olympics in the summer of ’96, there wouldn’t be any excuse about the preparation,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman said it was during this time that she and David Stern, then-NBA commissioner, collaborated on plans for what would become the WNBA.

“He wanted the NBA to have a WNBA because he believed in the importance of women to the future of the game of basketball,” Ackerman said.

After its formation, the WNBA and its eight initial teams struggled to grow in popularity. In order to avoid competition with the NBA and NFL, the WNBA’s architects resolved to schedule games in the summertime.

Ackerman said that despite an initial enthusiastic start, thanks to NBA connections and solid television deals, the league’s success plateaued over the years.

“The wheels started to come off the bus a little bit,” Ackerman said. “Teams that had started out with us were losing money.”

Ackerman added that the league’s stature began to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic; quarantining players and allowing them to continue playing garnered more attention, as did the arrival of Caitlin Clark, the former University of Iowa basketball superstar.

After taking a year-long break from the WNBA in part to teach sports business at Columbia University, Ackerman assumed the role of Big East commissioner at a tumultuous time. Diverging priorities among conference members led the “Catholic 7” — including Georgetown — to form their own conference, ultimately buying out the old Big East.

Ackerman said she was brought in to revive the conference after its near-death experience.

“They needed someone to bring it to life, and that’s where I came in,” Ackerman said. “The vision was to do largely what we’ve done, which is to say 22 sports, no football — the goal is to be really, really good at basketball.”

Since Ackerman’s appointment as commissioner, the Big East has undergone a basketball renaissance, collectively winning five total NCAA national titles — four men’s and one women’s championship.

Ackerman said she is confident in the strength and stability of the Big East brand despite the rapidly changing nature of the college sports landscape.

“We think we’re well-positioned to keep doing what the Big East has become known for, which is maintaining high-end academic achievement and being nationally relevant in athletics, mostly in basketball,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman added that she does not want to lose sight of what has defined the new Big East conference since its inception: men’s basketball.

“There’s no getting around the fact that the league is really focused on men’s basketball,” Ackerman said. “And we’re going to keep leaning into that, but hopefully what they do will lift other sports as well.”