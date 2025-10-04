COMMENTARY | Commanders’ Defense Lets Team Down, Concedes 435 Yards in Loss to Atlanta

With starting quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin out, the Washington Commanders (2-2) still had a decent offensive showing Sunday, Sept. 28, but it was not enough to overcome the Atlanta Falcons (2-2).

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and company put up 27 points, a respectable performance that would have been enough to beat Atlanta in any of their previous three games. However, Washington’s defense never got off the plane, allowing 34 points to a team that scored 0 against the Carolina Panthers a week prior.

Atlanta set the tone on offense early. A 26-yard catch by tight end Kyle Pitts led the Falcons down the field. The Commanders finally stopped Atlanta at the 20-yard line, where they kicked a field goal to make the score 3-0 with 10:46 left in the first quarter.

Washington went three-and-out on their first drive, punting the ball back to Atlanta. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., leaving his struggles in Carolina, led a 14-play, 73-yard drive, culminating in a touchdown pass to receiver Drake London to make it 10-0 Atlanta with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Commanders kicked off the second quarter with a 70-yard touchdown drive of their own. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. broke things wide open on the second play with a 48-yard rush. Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, a bright spot on offense in McLaurin’s absence, capped it off, catching a well-placed ball from Mariota in the back of the endzone to pull Washington back at 7-10 with 11:31 left in the second quarter.

Washington’s defense gave the offense no help, though. Atlanta immediately came back down the field with a 43-yard London catch, before running back Bijan Robinson sealed the deal with a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 17-7 with 8:30 left to play before halftime.

McCaffrey provided more inspiration for the Commanders, returning the subsequent kickoff for 58 yards to the Falcons’ 41, but the offense could only extract a field goal following the big play. Three punts later, the score was 17-10 Atlanta going into halftime.

Starting with the ball in the second half, Mariota overcame two offensive penalties with a 22-yard run on 3rd and 14 from his own 41, setting up kicker Matt Gay for a second field goal.

At this point, Washington’s defensive woes decided to rear their head again. On the first play of the next drive, Penix threw a seemingly harmless checkdown to Robinson. However, linebacker Bobby Wagner’s failure to slow down the back at all — and the unfortunate circumstance that every member of the Commanders’ secondary had their back turned to the play — let Robinson turn this usually benign play upfield for a 69-yard near-house call.

Penix punched it in for 7 with a short pass to Pitts on the next play, bringing the score to 24-13 Atlanta with 9:25 to go in the third quarter. Both quarterbacks then proceeded to throw an interception — Mariota on a deep shot to receiver Jaylin Lane, which safety Xavier Watts caught for a touchback.

Three plays later, Penix — in what would be the only blemish on an otherwise stellar performance — wildly underthrew London. Cornerback Mikey Sainristil — in what would be the Washington secondary’s only proud moment — caught the ball and ran it all the way to Atlanta’s 25-yard line.

The offense only progressed it 2 yards further, however, making it time for another Gay field goal.

To round out the third quarter, the Falcons again soared down the field for a 7-play, 72-yard drive. Penix carved up the Commanders’ defensive backs again, and running back Tyler Allgeier finished things off with a 15-yard touchdown run down the right sideline.

For a moment, it appeared the Commanders might recover from this 15-point deficit. Washington immediately drove down the field with some good running by Jacory-Croskey Merritt — the rookie running back also known as “Bill” — and some smart passes from Mariota.

The drive stalled, but on 4th and 1 on Atlanta’s 24-yard line, instead of kicking a field goal, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury dialed up a throwback to the 2024 Washington Commanders offense. Wideout Deebo Samuel shook his man at scrimmage and, sprinting for the endzone, caught the ball right in the breadbasket for 6.

The Commanders then went for 2, where Mariota rolled out and feigned interest in running the ball himself, causing the Falcons’ defenders to encroach and leave tight end Zach Ertz wide open behind them for 2. At 24-31 with 8:30 left in the game, it was time for Washington’s defense to get into second gear and make a stop.

They did not. Robinson and Allgeier ran right down the field, taking the game clock with them, before handing the ball to kicker Parker Romo for his second field goal of the game with two minutes left.

Washington opted for a quick field goal on their last drive, hoping to recover the onside kick and drive for a touchdown. Unfortunately, Pitts recovered the kick, crushing the Commanders’ hopes of beating the Falcons for what could have been the fifth time in a row.

The Commanders get a chance to rebound against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next Sunday, Oct. 5, at 4:25 p.m. Quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Jayden Daniels will meet for the first time in their professional careers.