Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

COMMENTARY | Daniels Injured, Commanders Fall to Cowboys 44-22 in Lopsided Defeat

By Nick Labbat, Special to The HoyaOctober 23, 2025

The Washington Commanders (3-4) suffered a crushing defeat Sunday, Oct. 19, at the hands of their division rival, the Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1), falling 44-22 in a game that was never close.

The Commanders’ defensive breakdowns allowed Dallas to dominate from start to finish. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carved up Washington’s secondary with 264 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and a passer rating over 130.

The game started poorly for Washington. After Dallas received the opening kickoff, the Cowboys drove down the field efficiently. A 13-yard catch from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and a 37-yard defensive pass interference put running back Javonte Williams in the perfect position to punch a touchdown through the Commanders’ scrambling defense to open the scoring.

The Commanders’ start went from bad to worse as they went three-and-out on their first possession and were forced to punt. Fortunately for them, punter Tress Way booted the ball 58 yards, forcing the Cowboys’ offense to start their drive at their own 1-yard line. Defensive tackle Daron Payne capitalized on this opportunity, dropping Williams in his own endzone for a safety.

Finally showing signs of life, the Washington offense flew down the field on their next drive. Quarterback Jayden Daniels’ 44-yard dot to wide receiver Chris Moore set tight end Zach Ertz up for an easy touchdown catch. A missed two-point conversion, however, limited the Commanders to an 8-7 lead with 7:38 left in the first quarter.

Not to be outdone, Dallas’ offense quickly began to threaten once again. A beautiful 24-yard toe-tap catch by wide receiver George Pickens and a Williams rush allowed placekicker Brandon Aubrey to add 3 more points to their tally.

Unfortunately, with the ball back, the Commanders failed to muster any sort of offense, going three-and-out once again. Then, with 4:27 left in the first quarter, Washington’s secondary made a massive mistake.

Prescott, who had tons of time in the pocket, fired a rocket toward Lamb, who made the catch and took off. After two Commanders safeties ran into each other, Lamb had nothing but open field in front of him as Dallas extended their lead.

In the second quarter, the Cowboys grew their lead further. After Dallas recovered their own fumble, Aubrey booted the ball through the uprights from 61 yards away to go up by 12.

Washington finally put together another strong drive, traveling the length of the field and rushing for a touchdown. Daniels cut the lead to 5 with just 45 seconds remaining in the half.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, the Cowboys needed only 31 seconds to go the length of the field, thanks to explosive plays. Pickens burned the secondary for a 44-yard reception, followed by a 33-yard burst from Williams that pushed Dallas into the red zone.

One play later, tight end Jake Ferguson hauled in a 2-yard touchdown pass, silencing Washington’s momentum and giving the Cowboys a commanding 27-15 lead heading into the half.

The third quarter brought no relief for the Commanders, who lost all hope of a comeback when rookie linebacker Shemar James knocked the football free from Daniels. Dallas won possession right away, while the Commanders quarterback limped off the field holding his hamstring and headed down the tunnel. He would not return.

A couple plays later, Ferguson hauled in his second touchdown of the night, giving his team a 34-15 lead with 7:44 left in the third. Things went from bad to worse when backup quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a pick-six to Dallas cornerback DaRon Bland, effectively sealing the game.

Washington added a late touchdown by running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to make it 41-22, but it was merely for show. Dallas added one more score as Aubrey tacked on 3 more points with 12:45 remaining, bringing the final score to 44-22.

The loss drops the Commanders to 3-4 on the season as they struggle to find consistency and Daniels struggles to stay healthy. With Daniels injured again and no clear timeline for his return, Washington’s season may be in jeopardy.

Washington will look to rebound in their next matchup Monday, Oct. 27, on the road against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-3).

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Georgetown men's soccer remained unbeaten in conference play, as they shut out DePaul.
MEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas Take Down DePaul Blue Demons 3-0
Senior quarterback Dez Thomas II threw for 165 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, as the Hoyas beat the Raiders 21-17.
FOOTBALL | Hoyas Down Colgate for First Time Since 2011
Georgetown generated over 30 shots, but the Hoyas' only goal came from senior forward Henley Tippins' 47th-minute shot.
WOMEN'S SOCCER | Hoyas Keep Rolling With Narrow Win Over Villanova
The Big East conference held its annual media day at Madison Square Garden Oct. 21, where administrators, coaches and players discussed the upcoming season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Big East Media Day Breakdown: High Hopes for the 2025-2026 Season
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been treating each postseason berth like a lottery ticket, but their playoff performances reveal a problem in the math.
OUT OF LEFT FIELD | The Yankees' Math Just Doesn't Add Up
The Georgetown women's soccer team took down Marquette University 3-0 Oct. 18, marking the team's eighth consecutive Big East victory.
WOMEN'S SOCCER | Hoyas Continue Dominant Stretch With Win at Marquette
More in Sports - Top
Georgetown men's and women's basketball joined the 10 other member schools of the Big East at Big East Media Day Oct. 21.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | On the Ground at Big East Media Day
Malik Mack (above) starred in his return to action, notching 20 points and four assists as the Hoyas took down the George Washington Revolutionaries in a preseason scrimmage.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Beat Fiery GW In Physical, Sold-Out Scrimmage
Senior wide receiver Jimmy Kibble appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Oct. 9, following a last-second hail mary catch in the Hoyas' 27-24 homecoming win over Morgan State University.
FOOTBALL | Kibble Interviewed on Kimmel
The D.C. city council introduced a proposal to allow universities to pay student-athletes directly, which would make NIL collectives, like Hoyas Rising, obsolete.
Proposed DC Council Bill Would Allow Direct Payments to Student-Athletes
After the House settlement this summer allowed universities to pay student-athletes directly, both Republicans and Democrats have introduced legislative proposals to reshape college sports.
Senate Democrats Introduce Sweeping Bill on College Sports Reform, Competing With Power Conference-Backed Proposal
Senior midfielder Zach Zengue, ranked fourth in the country in goals scored, netted his 10th goal of the season against the University of Denver Pioneers Oct. 7.
MEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas’ 9-Game Undefeated Streak Crumbles in Final Moments to Denver
Donate to The Hoya