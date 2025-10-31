Latest Print Issue
Past Print Issues
Contact Us
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Subscribe
Donate
Join
Related Image
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
Georgetown University’s Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya

MEN’S BASKETBALL | Can the Hoyas’ Center Trio Replace Thomas Sorber?

By Nate Seidenstein, Senior Sports EditorOctober 31, 2025

The Georgetown men’s basketball team saw a lot of roster turnover this summer, and no position saw more turnover than center. Of the 1,365 minutes of basketball the Hoyas played last year, only 80 featured a center currently on the roster. Head Coach Ed Cooley has staked his team’s identity on defense and physicality, and Georgetown’s centers will be key to fulfilling that vision. Still, many questions remain about how the rotation stacks up.

Sophomores Julius Halaifonua (right) and Seal Diouf (left) are two of three centers on the Georgetown men’s basketball roster. The five position remains the Hoyas’ largest unresolved question heading into the season. (Haan Jun (Ryan) Lee)

Thomas Sorber, last season’s stalwart big man, was a once-in-a-generation defensive player and rightfully headed to the NBA after a phenomenal, if injury-shortened, rookie season. Sorber led last year’s Hoyas in both rebounds and blocks.

Cooley’s other primary option at center, Drew Fielder, entered the transfer portal after last season and now plays for the Boise State University Broncos. Fielder contributed significant playing time and rebounds for Georgetown last year as well, especially after Sorber broke his foot in February and was out for the remainder of the season.

Sophomore center Julius Halaifonua accounted for those 80 minutes played by returners. Halaifonua, a New Zealand international player, participated in the first 6 games of Georgetown’s non-conference schedule last year, but broke his foot in practice and sat out the remainder of the season.

Over the summer, Halaifonua played in the U19 FIBA World Cup, starting for New Zealand at center. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists over 7 games as New Zealand finished fourth.

In Georgetown’s scrimmage against The George Washington University (GWU), Halaifonua started the first half, playing 21 minutes, but scoring just 6 points and grabbing only 2 rebounds.

Cooley tried out different lineups throughout the game and started senior center Vince Iwuchukwu, a transfer from St. John’s University, in the second half. Iwuchukwu saw much less overall playing time though, playing only 13 minutes and scoring 3 points.

Iwuchukwu was a solid rotation player for St. John’s last year, but should be stepping into a bigger role for the Hoyas. His size makes him an immediate impact player on defense, but his big test will be how much he can contribute as a paint presence on the offensive end.

The third center on the roster, sophomore Seal Diouf, redshirted last year and forms the third of Georgetown’s center trio. Diouf saw minimal playing time during GLOBL JAM, an international tournament where the Hoyas represented the United States this summer (averaging just over 6 minutes in 4 games), and during the scrimmage against GWU (5 minutes and 2 points).

Diouf entered Georgetown highly-touted as the 51st-ranked center in the class of 2025 before re-classing to join the Hoyas last season. However, Diouf is 6 feet 9 inches tall — undersized for a Big East center. Based on his usage so far, Diouf will most likely see less playing time than either Halaifonua or Iwuchukwu this season, but will still see important minutes down the stretch as Georgetown looks to avoid the injuries that plagued them last season.

The center rotation, based on their brief playing time so far, looks anything but set and has raised some concern going into the season. In Georgetown’s pre-season scrimmage against GWU, Georgetown allowed 32 points in the paint, exactly half of GWU’s total scoring.

At Big East Media Day, three days after the GWU game, Cooley said he saw room for improvement.

“I saw a group of guys developing,” Cooley told The Hoya. “Between Vince, Seal and Julius — a three-headed monster that, I think, will get a lot of quality minutes. We watched a lot of film and came up with constructive criticism. I think our men will grow as the year goes on.”

“We got to guard the rim better,” Cooley added.

Of course, a single preseason scrimmage is far too small a sample size to make any level of informed judgment about a team.

Halaifonua started again in the scrimmage against the University of Kentucky, but Iwuchukwu quickly rotated in off the bench. Both split time during the game, and Diouf did not play, but Iwuchukwu played 23 minutes compared to Halaifonua’s 17. Iwuchukwu also contributed more on the offensive end, with 14 points, but both played well.

The story of Georgetown’s season may just be how much Halaifonua, Iwuchukwu and Diouf can contribute, and how Cooley splits time between them.

In the early stages of the season, watch to see how Cooley balances the minutes load between Halaifonua and Iwuchukwu and pay attention to either breaking out as the clear starter.

Cooley said he has not decided who will be the starter at center between the three rostered players.

“That’s going to be an ever-moving target,” Cooley told The Hoya. “Whoever is ready to play will play.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hoya

Your donation will support the student journalists of Georgetown University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
'A Gatherer of People': Ed Cooley Charts His Vision for a New Era
'A Gatherer of People': Ed Cooley Charts His Vision for a New Era
Entering his third season as women's basketball head coach, Darnell Haney added eight new players to the team, six of whom are guards.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | Haney Adds 8 New Players in Guard-Heavy Roster Refresh
Buoyed by a strong incoming transfer class and a non-conference schedule loaded with big win opportunities, Georgetown men's basketball is ready for its most promising season yet under head coach Ed Cooley.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | Experienced Hoyas Ready for a Promising Season, Tough Non-Conference Schedule
MEN'S BASKETBALL | KJ Lewis Finds a Home on the Hilltop
MEN'S BASKETBALL | KJ Lewis Finds a Home on the Hilltop
Georgetown men's basketball and head coach Ed Cooley deployed 11 players in their final preseason scrimmage, stunning No. 9 Kentucky and gaining momentum a week ahead of the regular season.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Make A Statement, Stun No. 9 Kentucky in Scrimmage
Georgetown men's and women's basketball joined the 10 other member schools of the Big East at Big East Media Day Oct. 21.
MEN'S BASKETBALL | On the Ground at Big East Media Day
More in Sports
The Georgetown University women's basketball team will open their 2025-26 season Nov. 6 with a game against Stonehill College in McDonough Arena. Despite the loss of star guard Kelsey Ransom, the Hoyas have high hopes for the upcoming season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas, Haney Ready for 2025-26 Season
Georgetown senior guard Victoria Rivera (right) says she is ready to step into a leadership role in her final season as a Hoya.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | Victoria Rivera Steps Up: ‘Why Shoot a Two When You Can Make a Three?’
The Georgetown men's soccer team kept rolling, taking down Villanova University as they continue to climb to the top of the Big East and national rankings.
MEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas Shut Out Villanova, Secure Consecutive 3-0 Victories
COMMENTARY | Daniels Injured, Commanders Fall to Cowboys 44-22 in Lopsided Defeat
Georgetown men's soccer remained unbeaten in conference play, as they shut out DePaul.
MEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas Take Down DePaul Blue Demons 3-0
Senior quarterback Dez Thomas II threw for 165 yards and rushed for two touchdowns, as the Hoyas beat the Raiders 21-17.
FOOTBALL | Hoyas Down Colgate for First Time Since 2011
More in Sports - Top
Georgetown generated over 30 shots, but the Hoyas' only goal came from senior forward Henley Tippins' 47th-minute shot.
WOMEN'S SOCCER | Hoyas Keep Rolling With Narrow Win Over Villanova
The Big East conference held its annual media day at Madison Square Garden Oct. 21, where administrators, coaches and players discussed the upcoming season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Big East Media Day Breakdown: High Hopes for the 2025-2026 Season
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been treating each postseason berth like a lottery ticket, but their playoff performances reveal a problem in the math.
OUT OF LEFT FIELD | The Yankees' Math Just Doesn't Add Up
The Georgetown women's soccer team took down Marquette University 3-0 Oct. 18, marking the team's eighth consecutive Big East victory.
WOMEN'S SOCCER | Hoyas Continue Dominant Stretch With Win at Marquette
Malik Mack (above) starred in his return to action, notching 20 points and four assists as the Hoyas took down the George Washington Revolutionaries in a preseason scrimmage.
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Hoyas Beat Fiery GW In Physical, Sold-Out Scrimmage
Senior wide receiver Jimmy Kibble appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Oct. 9, following a last-second hail mary catch in the Hoyas' 27-24 homecoming win over Morgan State University.
FOOTBALL | Kibble Interviewed on Kimmel
About the Contributors
Nate Seidenstein
Nate Seidenstein, Senior Sports Editor
Nate Seidenstein is a sophomore in the School of Foreign Service from Bethesda, Md., studying international politics. He once ran on a field at an MLB game and took second base.
Haan Jun (Ryan) Lee
Haan Jun (Ryan) Lee, Senior Photo Editor
Haan Jun (Ryan) Lee is a senior in the School of Foreign Service from Seoul, South Korea, studying international politics with minors in art and journalism. His friends are tired of him being obsessed with the United Kingdom.
Donate to The Hoya