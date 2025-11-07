MEN’S BASKETBALL | Mutombo to Posthumously Receive NCAA’s Highest Honor

Georgetown University Dikembe Mutombo, who dominated on the court for Georgetown men’s basketball and in the NBA and advocated for humanitarian causes, will posthumously receive the NCAA’s highest honor.

Dikembe Mutombo (SLL ’91), the late basketball hall of famer and humanitarian, will receive the NCAA’s Theodore Roosevelt award, the association’s highest honor, the NCAA announced Nov. 5.

The NCAA presents the Theodore Roosevelt award annually to a former college athlete in recognition of their outstanding life accomplishment. Previous recipients have included presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan; former secretary of state and Georgetown professor Madeline Albright; astronaut and former senator John Glenn; and Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens.

Mutombo, who died from brain cancer last September at 58, was a legendary center at Georgetown and in the NBA, as well as one of the country’s most prominent voices for Africa and humanitarian work. During and after his NBA career, Mutombo supported charitable causes in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo through the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation.

When Mutombo arrived at the Hilltop on a USAID scholarship in 1987, he planned to become a doctor. The 7-foot-2 Mutombo quickly caught the eye of then-head coach of Hoya men’s basketball John Thompson.

Thompson quickly recruited Mutombo to his roster, and he made his debut a year later. Mutombo, nicknamed “Mount Mutombo” for his impressive shot-blocking ability, soon became one of the biggest stars in college basketball. He won the Big East Defensive Player of the Year award twice, in 1990 and 1991.

While with the Hoyas, Mutombo debuted his “finger wag” — taunting opposing players who simply could not get a shot past him — which would become the enduring icon of his career.

After graduating from Georgetown with a degree in linguistics and diplomacy (Mutombo spoke eight languages when he came to the Hilltop), he was selected as the fourth pick in the 1991 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets.

Immediately upon his debut, Mutombo made an impression. He was an all-star his rookie year, his first of eight selections. He led the NBA in blocks for three seasons in Denver and was the defensive player of the year in 1995.

After five years with the Nuggets, Mutombo moved on to the Atlanta Hawks, where he played from 1996 to 2001. With the Hawks, he won two more Defensive Player of the Year awards. In this period, Mutombo also began to work on humanitarian projects; his namesake foundation developed plans for the construction of a large hospital around Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s capital.

At the trade deadline of the 2000-01 season, the Hawks traded Mutombo to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he united with fellow former Hoya Allen Iverson. He was defensive player of the year again this season, as the Sixers played their way to the NBA finals but fell short of a championship.

After another season in Philadelphia, he would play a season each for the New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks. Mutombo then joined the Houston Rockets from 2004 to 2009. After he tore a tendon in his knee, Mutombo announced his retirement from professional basketball April 23, 2009.

He continued to work on humanitarian projects in the Congo and across the world, including serving as a global ambassador for the NBA.

Mutombo’s most enduring legacy, his hospital — for which he contributed over half of the construction costs — opened in 2007.

The NCAA will present Mutombo’s award at its 2026 annual convention in January, which the NCAA said will be held in the Washington, D.C., area.