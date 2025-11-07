SWIM & DIVE | GU Men Prevail, Women Fall Short Against Villanova at Home

The Georgetown University Hoyas men’s and the Villanova University Wildcats women’s swimming and diving teams –– both the reigning Big East conference champions — took statement wins in McCarthy Pool at an Oct. 25 dual meet.

After eking out a 2-point victory over the Wildcats last year, the Hoyas men’s team dominated 199.5-100.5, while the women’s team lost 172-128.

With the graduation of key seniors and the recent departure of Head Coach Jack Leavitt, who led the men’s team to the conference championship crown for the past four years, the 2025-26 season is a pivotal transition for the Hoyas.

Now under the helm of former University of Virginia Assistant Coach John Carroll — no relation to Georgetown’s founder — Georgetown brought in a strong class of first-year and transfer swimmers for both the men’s and women’s teams, including junior nationals qualifier first-year Heidi Wu and Oct. 22 Big East male athlete of the week first-year Isaac Holtham.

Buoyed by these additions, Georgetown has gotten off to a flying start this season, with both the men’s and women’s teams notching wins in their first two dual meets of the season against Howard University and American University.

The Hoyas rode this momentum through the first event of the meet, the 200-yard medley relay, where junior Taplin Seelbach touched out the Wildcats’ anchor leg by a few tenths of a second and the men’s team won comfortably by over two seconds.

Villanova struck back immediately, with wins in the 1000-yard freestyle for Peri Gaguzis and Patrick Casey. The men’s race in particular proved to be a thriller, with the top three swimmers all within a second of each other in the final 50 yards.

From there, the Georgetown men’s team and Villanova women’s team began to build slight leads, harnessing their roster’s depth to sweep points in each event. The Hoya men’s team won four out of the next five events, punctuated by a 1-2-3 finish in the 100-yard backstroke led by Holtham and a program record-breaking 19.70 in the 50-yard free by sophomore Owen Watkins. Watkins shattered the pool mark by a half-second and his own team record by a hundredth of a second.

Entering the second half of the meet, the Georgetown men’s team maintained a 79-52 lead, while the women’s team trailed Villanova 61-70. The Wildcats came out of the break strong, taking the top spot in both the men’s and women’s 100-yard freestyle.

The Hoyas then fired back with wins in the 200-yard backstroke as Holtham led a 1-2 finish for the men, and Wu, having won the 100-yard backstroke earlier in the meet, set a new pool record of 1:58.10 en route to victory. She and Holtham added wins in the 200-yard individual medley as well, making the two first-years the only triple individual event winners of the meet.

Once again, both reigning Big East champs proceeded to take charge, steadily widening their leads with dominant heat wins and strong all-around contributions.

The Wildcat women’s team took the top two spots in the 200-yard breaststroke and the top three in both the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. The Georgetown men’s team touched first in each of the remaining individual events, including a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100-yard butterfly. The Hoyas capped off the meet on a high note, completing a full sweep of relay events with wins in the men’s and women’s 200-yard freestyle relay.

Georgetown had a strong day on the boards as well, with junior Nico Santiago, the reigning Big East 1-meter diving champion, leading Hoya podium sweeps in the men’s 1-meter and 3-meter diving. Junior Audrey Dietz came out on top in the women’s 1-meter.

Despite offseason coaching turnover, the men’s team hasn’t skipped a beat, handily defeating a tough conference opponent who took them down to the wire last year and looking like favorites for a fifth straight conference championship come February.

Despite lacking the depth to truly challenge the 12-time women’s Big East champions, the Georgetown women’s team improved drastically upon their margin from last year’s meet against Villanova, where they lost by over 100 points. Anchored by strong performances from Wu, senior Angelica Reali and graduate transfer Camille Weiss, the women look primed to better their fourth place conference finish last season.

The Hoyas next travel to Baltimore, Md., to face perennial Division III stalwarts Johns Hopkins University Nov. 8. Both the men’s and women’s teams are seeking repeat victories against the Blue Jays.