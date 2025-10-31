Latest Print Issue
Georgetown University's Newspaper of Record since 1920

The Hoya
The Hoya
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | Haney Adds 8 New Players in Guard-Heavy Roster Refresh

By Ethan Herweck, Deputy Sports EditorOctober 31, 2025
Georgetown Athletics
Entering his third season as women’s basketball head coach, Darnell Haney added eight new players to the team, six of whom are guards.

Head Coach Darnell Haney and the Georgetown University women’s basketball team brought in eight new players for the 2025-26 season, consisting of seven transfers and one first-year commit.

These new players have big roles to fill on the roster, especially with the graduation of guard Kelsey Ransom, the Big East co-defensive player of the year and first team all-Big East guard.

The Hoyas’ only first-year player is Braelynn Barnett, a 6-foot-1 forward from Aurora, Colo. Barnett was a four-year starter at Cherry Creek High School and averaged 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in her senior year.

Haney said he viewed Barnett highly because it is easier to build a team through established talent in the transfer portal, but she stood out to the coaching staff.

“It’s extremely difficult to catch the eye of my staff and I as a high school player right now,” Haney told Georgetown Athletics.

“Braelynn was able to do so from the start. Her combination of size, shooting ability and physicality made it evident to us that she fit as a player, but once we got to know her we knew she fit as a person,” Haney added. “We are super excited about Braelynn; she has so much potential and I can’t wait to coach her.”

Among the transfers, Georgetown added a pair of sophomore guards from the University of Georgia: twins Indya and Summer Davis.

In high school, Indya and Summer Davis were nominees to the all-American team and won Gatorade player of the year for Michigan in their junior and senior years, respectively.

Summer Davis played an impressive 31 games as a first-year in college, including 13 starts for the Bulldogs. She averaged 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Indya Davis saw less game action last season, playing in 18 games and averaging 0.8 points and 0.6 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.

The next transfer is junior guard Khia Miller from East Carolina University.

In high school, Miller was a top 100 prospect, a two-time Virginia state champion and player for the first ranked team in the country, Sidwell Friends School. As a sophomore at East Carolina, Miller averaged 8.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while starting 23 of the 32 games she played in.

This season’s transfer class also includes graduate student Laila Jewett.

Jewett is a guard who played for four years at the University of Central Florida and started in every game this past season. She averaged 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, with her assist total leading the team.

Junior forward Cristen Carter, a transfer from Butler University, played in 32 of 34 games as a sophomore for the Bulldogs and started in 14. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. She brings some much needed height to the team, standing at 6-foot-4.

Another junior forward transferred to Georgetown this year: Brianna Byers from the University of Cincinnati. Byers played in 32 games as a first-year and 29 as a sophomore, averaging 2.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.

Sophomore guard Destiny Agubata from West Virginia University rounds out the Hoyas’ transfer class. As a first-year for the Mountaineers, Agubata played in 24 games and averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. In high school, Agubata was a top 100 prospect and averaged a 19-point double double her senior season.

Haney said he tried unsuccessfully to recruit Agubata as a high schooler but is glad to have her on the team as a transfer now.

“Destiny brings an elite-level skill package, shooting ability, athleticism and size at the guard position that makes us extremely versatile on both ends of the floor,” Haney said. “Destiny can create and score in a variety of ways. We wanted her to be a part of our program badly coming out of high school this past season, but it didn’t work out that way.”

Haney added, “Now she’s officially a Hoya and we are so excited that she has decided to join us this time around.”

Donate to The Hoya