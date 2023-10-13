SWIMMING AND DIVING | Hoyas Defeat Howard in Battle at the Burr II

The Georgetown University swimming and diving team traveled across Washington, D.C. to compete against the hometown rival Howard University in their first dual meet of the season on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Following convincing victories at the season-opening Potomac Relays two weeks prior, both the men’s and women’s teams secured their second victories of the season, with the men’s teams defeating Howard 125-99 and the women’s team securing a 127-97 victory.

The early season matchup against Howard was part of the second annual Battle at the Burr between the Hoyas and Bison at Howard’s Burr Gym Pool. The event elevated the typical meet atmosphere into an energetic environment featuring DJs, dancing and over 1,000 fans in attendance. This year’s meet concluded with both teams joining together around the pool, singing and dancing to blaring music.

Senior Erin Hood brought home individual victories in back-to-back events. Hood won the 500-yard freestyle by a blistering near-eight seconds. She followed up this performance with a 1:05.35 finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, overcoming Howard’s Zaylie Thompson by just .09 seconds.

Besides Hood’s brilliance, the Hoyas racked up first-place finishes from junior Genevieve Youngman in the 100-yard butterfly, first-year Madeline Malone in the 100-yard freestyle, junior Maddie Haley in the 100-yard backstroke and first-year Kira Agne in the 1000-yard freestyle.

Instagram @HoyasSwimDive | The Georgetown swimming and diving team secures its second win in a highly competitive matchup against local rival Howard University.

The men’s team also put on another strong performance in its second event of the season. Although the team won no relay events, many swimmers shined in their individual events. First-year Grant Closson swam a 47.57 100-yard freestyle to give the male Hoyas their first victory of the afternoon. Sophomore Conor Jellig continued the winning momentum with a victory in the 500-yard freestyle. Then, sophomore Bailey De Luise and junior Ansen Meyer turned in respective first and second-place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke to add to the Hoyas’ lead.

Additionally, the Hoya trio of junior Jack Brearton, sophomore Nick Pezzella and first-year Will Daniel swept the top three positions in the 200-yard IM.

Both the men’s and women’s diving teams swept first, second and third place in the 1-meter diving events.

Georgetown Head Coach Jack Leavitt applauded the Hoyas for their strong efforts in such a competitive atmosphere.

“It was a really great early season result,” Leavitt said in an interview with GU Athletics, “I’m proud of the effort and energy all day. We love competing against Howard at their place. They are so talented and there is really no environment like it in our sport. We are looking forward to our first home meet next week.”

After a pair of decisive wins, both the men’s and women’s teams will look to maintain their momentum against American University on Oct. 13th at McCarthy Pool, Georgetown’s first home meet of the season.