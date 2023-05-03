The Hoya Staff Named News Winner, Finalists in Bunn Awards

Georgetown University’s Journalism Program selected The Hoya for five Edward B. Bunn Awards for Journalistic Excellence at its 10th anniversary celebration.

CNN Senior National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt (SFS ’04) headlined the ceremony with a keynote speech. Former Georgetown student journalists now working full-time in senior roles within the industry and Georgetown journalism professors judged the entries.

The Hoya received awards in the following categories:

News

First Place: GU Fraternity Brother Accused of Misusing Nonprofit Money by Michelle Vassilev and Nina Raj

Second Place: Wiliam Gaston Enslaved at Least 163 People, Rejected Principle of Equal Citizenship by Adora Zheng and Eli Kales

Sports

Second Place: The Ewing Experiment Comes to an End by Nina Raj, Michelle Vassilev, Carrie McDonald and Oliver Ni

Photography

Third Place: Miranda Xiong

Review

Third Place: Lorde, Your Supreme Queen, is Back by Clayton Kincade