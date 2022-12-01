THE HUNGRY HOYA | Georgetown Farmers’ Market

I’ll say it — Wednesdays are different now. With Nov. 16 being the last day of the Georgetown University Farmers Market (GUFM) this semester, we didn’t just lose a lunchtime social scene; we lost a part of who we are. The contagious buzz of Red Square at 1 p.m. has been replaced with a contagious late-fall flu. Crop Chop lines are elongated by fans mourning Timber’s Pizza and it seems that little distinguishes a Wednesday from a Monday anymore.

While I cannot expedite the market’s spring semester return, I can provide an alternative. The Dupont Circle Sunday Market doesn’t offer the convenience of a crepe between classes, but it does boast a delicious selection of food and local produce. Located on 20th Street between Massachusetts and Connecticut avenues, the market is open Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Dupont Market is just one of many in the district run by FRESHFARM, a non-profit organization that promotes local vendors and collaborates with other organizations to provide high-need communities with nourishing food. Through its work establishing a strong regional food system, FRESHFARM allows local farming to be a sustainable income source and makes healthy food accessible for all members of the Washington, D.C. community. By shopping at the market, you can support the organization’s work while simultaneously getting some delicious sustenance.

Sundays can be rather dull on campus, but a trip to the market turns the day around. Getting there is easy: catch the Metrobus, share an uber with friends or grab your sneakers and set off for a stroll. The walk is around 40 minutes, but it’s a wonderful leg stretch before hitting the books. Bring a tote bag and a credit card or cash, and come hungry! Samples are everywhere, and you will not want to skip the food vendors.

Once you arrive, get a lay of the land before establishing a game plan. There are so many stalls that you, a chronically busy Georgetown student, can’t possibly give every one of them the individual attention they deserve. But rest assured, you really cannot go wrong. Every vendor has that one product they are known for, so get chatting. Learn about what’s most popular, what their favorite item is and how far their products traveled to get to you.

As a regular, I have composed a list of my favorite stops. Local small businesses, including Family of Nuts, sell the best peanut butter you will ever try, and Chia Catering is essential for hummus lovers. Patisserie Poupon boasts an amazing selection of french delicacies, including macaroons, danishes and cookies, as well as my personal favorite: pissaladière.

Skipped breakfast? Be adventurous with breakfast eatery Hog Haven Farm’s freshly fried egg sandwiches, or take solace in the oh-so-familiar Call Your Mother bagel tent. I fully support eating your way through every vendor, but I also recommend bringing something back to campus. Twin Springs Fruit Farm is my go-to for produce, cheese and preserves. Their apples are truly out of this world, and they deserve to be a priority. Sample every kind. Seriously, every single one — you can thank me later when you tell me which was your favorite. There is a right answer.

I am of the belief that a delicious slice of bread is something of a rarity on this campus, but local bake shop Seylou Bakery has you covered. These loaves are the best. Don’t take my word for it; look to The World Bread Awards, which awarded Seylou the honor of Best Loaf in 2019. Clearly, there is a multitude of options, and it is easy to get lost in the endless array. While I support arriving with a plan, there is something to be said for strolling and seeing where the day takes you.

It is easy to allow yourself to be stuck in a place of sadness, mourning the loss of our beloved Farmers Market Wednesdays. But be open to change, and embrace the venture to Dupont; I am confident that an egg sandwich and a crunchy honey crisp apple will fill that Red Square-sized hole in your heart. See you Sunday.

Audrey Biles is a first-year in the College studying Political Economy. The Hungry Hoya will appear online and in print every other week.