Tigers Jaw, Heart Attack Man and Glitterer Enchant with Guitar Strumming and Emotional Songs

From crowd surfing to mosh pits, Tigers Jaw’s performance on their headlining tour at the Ottobar in Baltimore generated classic headbanging, exhilarating audience vocals and an authentic community experience.

Glitterer, Heart Attack Man and headliner Tigers Jaw entranced the public with their diverse individual sounds of rock and indie but unified themselves through aggressive bass notes.

Tigers Jaw dedicates itself to smaller venues to produce a more intimate relationship between the bands and the audience. Baltimore’s Ottobar limits its capacity to only 350 people — and with a sold-out show, the band achieved an intimate atmosphere.

When Ned Russin’s one-man band Glitterer hit the stage, he broke expectations of the playful, electronic, hardcore sound that you would find on his records. Distorted guitar tones, punk drum fills, angelic synths and Russin’s warm bass lines brought Glitterer’s set list to life, including two songs from his new EP “Fantasy Four.”

Preceding his penultimate song performance, Russin recounted a memory from 10 years ago of attending his friend’s funeral before playing at the Ottobar later that night, which led him into “Hello,” a song about losing friends. He concluded the song with a heart-wrenching, demanding bass guitar solo, pouring emotion into the audience.

The relationship between the bands can be traced back to Scranton, Pa., where prior to Glitterer’s formation, Russin spent more than a decade as one of the lead singers of the hardcore punk-rock band Title Fight. Tigers Jaw’s enchanting singer and keyboard player Brianna Collins is married to Title Fight’s guitarist Shane Moran. (Unfortunately, Title Fight announced its hiatus in 2018 and has yet to return.)

Beyond the tour, the punk-scene relationships were validated as Hot Mulligan’s lead singer Nathan “Tades” Sanville and Pinkshift’s Ashrita Kumar and Paul Vallejo watched from the sidelines to support the bands as well.

Tigers Jaw was created by lead singer and guitarist Ben Walsh and former member Adam McIlwee. Over the years, the band has shifted its members. It currently consists of Walsh, Collins, drummer Teddy Roberts and bassist Colin Gorman.

After Glitterer, Heart Attack Man emerged from the stage. Heart Attack Man captivated the crowd with a simple, yet boisterous and punchy, sound.

Heart Attack Man introduced themselves through their 2021 single, “Pitch Black,” which breaks through its subtle, acoustic beginning with an empowering scream-along. The band boasted the advantage of having a lead singer that does not play an instrument during live performances, allowing Eric Egan to glide around the stage with dance moves that seemed out of place with the band’s sound.

Following the eerie suspense of Tigers Jaw’s equipment setup and ensuing technical difficulties, Tigers Jaw set the energy high with their hit “Never Saw It Coming” from their 2008 self-titled record. Collins’ mesmerizing singing and Walsh’s unapologetically pitchy vocals affirmed to the crowd that all their emotions could be sung, screamed and belted out.

The recent release of Tigers Jaw’s spinoff EP “Old Clothes” had an immense influence on the direction of the tour. “Old Clothes” highlighted the desire to stay in a moment, while their 2021 album “I Won’t Care How You Remember Me” highlights the importance of remaining true to oneself.

Underground songs “Commit” and “Anniversary” surprised Collins, as the crowd’s emotion reverberated throughout the venue. It is no surprise then that the band is known for its distinct sound, derived from Fleetwood Mac inspirations, indie rock tones and the Scranton emo punk scene.

Tigers Jaw took each person on a journey through 15 years of music, playing songs from their first and last albums and everything in between, from “Test Pattern” to “Guardian” to “Jet Alone.” Nevertheless, their powerful commitment and perseverance to their exclusive sound captures the essence of Tigers Jaw.

When Tigers Jaw reached their cult-classic “Plane Vs. Tank Vs. Submarine” midway through their set, the crowd could not just rely on words to carry their emotions — they voiced themselves by jumping, shoving and surfing on the hands of others, leaving many with facial shoe prints and a night to remember.