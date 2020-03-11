TIMELINE: COVID-19 Developments and Effects on the Georgetown Community

As colleges and universities nationwide begin making decisions on how to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Hoya has compiled a timeline of how the disease has impacted the Georgetown University community.

After claiming its first life in Wuhan, China, in mid-January, COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus strain, has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide. Governments, companies, schools and study abroad programs have undertaken efforts to contain the disease, which has infected over 113,000 people. At least 20 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Washington, D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area as of March 10, according to NBC4 Washington.

Symptoms range in severity from mild respiratory illness to more serious complications, including death. The disease has a mortality rate of 21.9% for patients over 80 years old, according to a recent World Health Organization report. The fatality rate for patients with no underlying chronic condition is 1.4%.

SHEEL PATEL/THE HOYA | As of midnight on March 11, Georgetown University had not released an official plan to all students returning from spring break regarding online classes, residence hall openings or spring break extensions.

As of 12 a.m. on March 11, the university has not made an official announcement to all students regarding potential student residence hall closures, spring break extensions or required online classes. Georgetown has confirmed, however, that it is treating a case of COVID-19 at the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, cancelled the annual graduate celebration John Carroll Weekend and suspended all in-person classes at the university campus in Qatar over the past week.

January 24

The university issued a statement warning students and faculty against traveling to Wuhan after the outbreak of COVID-19. The preliminary statement included information about symptoms and preventative measures for the Georgetown community. The statement came one day after Chinese authorities quarantined the city of Wuhan.

January 28

Georgetown announced a suspension of all university-sponsored or related travel to China. The university also canceled all spring study abroad programs in China after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State raised their travel advisories to recommend that people avoid nonessential international travel and reconsider travel to China.

Seven Georgetown students were affected by the program cancellations. The university assisted students who wished to return to Georgetown for the remainder of the semester.

January 31

The university issued an online statement to faculty and staff about potential measures to inform students about the COVID-19. The statement suggested that future instructional continuity online may become necessary. The same day, the Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called the outbreak a public health emergency.

The statement came the day after the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

February 4

Georgetown asked students and faculty who had traveled to China in the previous two weeks to complete a survey documenting their interactions with those with novel coronavirus and potential symptoms in a statement on the university website.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China — in the Philippines — was reported two days earlier, according to The New York Times.

February 18

The Office of Global Education postponed the School of Foreign Service Centennial Lab spring break trip to Cambodia because of concerns about the spread of the virus. The affected program, titled “Politics and Performance: Confronting the Past, Shaping the Future,” was canceled after reports that a cruise ship passenger who disembarked in Cambodia had tested positive for COVID-19.

Faculty leaders hoped to reschedule the trip for May, but a new date has not been announced.

February 25

Georgetown announced a suspension of all university-related travel to South Korea for students, faculty and administrators after the CDC raised South Korea’s threat level to Level 3, advising against all nonessential travel. South Korea had reported more than 2,000 cases of the disease, the largest reported outbreak outside of China at the time.

Study abroad programs at Villa Le Balze in Italy were also canceled amid outbreaks in Northern Italy after the death toll reached 11 people and the CDC categorized the country as Level 2, recommending travelers practice enhanced precautions when traveling to these countries. Students in the programs were instructed to return to the United States and will complete instructional continuity to account for coursework missed because of the program’s termination.

March 2

The university announced a suspension of all university-sponsored travel to countries with the Level 3 risk classification from the CDC. At the time, the countries on the list include Iran, China, South Korea and Italy. The university also suspended all international travel unrelated to for-credit academics through April 1.

March 4

The university suspended all university-sponsored international travel, extending the moratorium to May 15.

In addition, the university canceled all international alternative break programs, service learning spring break trips sponsored by the Center for Social Justice Research, Teaching and Service for students, faculty and staff, because of concerns about the spread of the virus.

March 5

All students who had traveled to affected locations were asked to self-quarantine for two weeks before returning to campus. Students who self-quarantined are also required to receive clearance from Chief Public Health Officer Vince WinklerPrins before they can return to Georgetown’s campus, according to the March 5 email to students.

March 6

Spring break officially begins for Georgetown students.

The University of Washington announced that all of its classes would no longer be held in-person through the end of its winter semester, which ends March 20. UW released plans to resume normal operations and in-person classes March 30 but may reassess the decision pending further information, according to the university’s website.

March 8

In a schoolwide email, WinklerPrins announced that MedStar Hospital was treating the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in D.C.

Patient Timothy Cole, the reverend at Christ Church on 3116 O St. NW, was the first reported COVID-19 case in the District. Hundreds of individuals who attended services March 1 or who were at the church Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to The Washington Post.

Both the university and Medstar Hospital are working with officials to ensure the safety of all members of the Georgetown community, according to a March 8 email.

“While no one in the Georgetown community has tested positive for COVID-19, MGUH is working closely with the CDC and DC Health and following all CDC protocols for patients and any staff and medical students who may have been impacted. Their health and safety is our top priority,” WinklerPrins wrote. “We will continue to provide regular updates as we take additional measures to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”

March 9

Dean of Georgetown-Qatar Ahmad Dallal announced the suspension of all in-person classes and a conversion to online instruction at the Qatar campus effective March 11, according to an announcement on GU-Q’s website. All events at the campus have also been canceled.

GU-Q’s campus has been monitoring the situation since January, according to GU-Q Chief Communications Officer Moamer Qazafi.

The school is working to address students’ concerns and will adjust its response if needed as it continues to track the spread of the disease, according to Qazafi.

“Student requests for improved internet connectivity are being addressed and they are being supplied with the tools and information to connect their devices to continue their studies,” Qazafi wrote in an email to The Hoya. “We will continue to monitor the situation and inform our community as appropriate.”



Also on March 9, Julia Farr (CAS ’88), executive director of the Georgetown University Alumni Association, emailed graduates and parents to cancel John Carroll Weekend in Bermuda. The annual graduate gathering event was scheduled to take place in Bermuda after being relocated from Hong Kong because of ongoing protests in the area.

No plans exist to relocate John Carroll Weekend to another location, and all persons set to receive awards will be recognized at a separate date, Farr wrote in an email to The Hoya.

“John Carroll Weekend is a cherished tradition, and the time we take to connect, celebrate, and honor service to our community is irreplaceable. Above all else, we prioritize the health and safety of our alumni, friends, families, employees, and contributors to the weekend,” Farr wrote. “We look forward to honoring our awardees in the future and will provide more detailed celebration plans as soon as we are able.”

School Without Walls High School, a D.C. public high school in Foggy Bottom, closed one day for a deep clean after a staffer came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

March 10

OGE announced a policy change for upcoming summer study abroad sessions in an email sent to students accepted to the programs. The office changed the deadline for students to commit their program from March 16 to March 23. The withdrawal period was also pushed to April 1 to allow students to withdraw from the program with full refunds.

American University announced March 10 that all classes would shift to online only through April 3. All Maryland public universities released a similar decision March 10 to move to online coursework effective after their spring break.

The George Washington University announced that classes would move online through April 5. Students are able to remain on campus during their spring break, which runs from March 16 to March 21, though after March 21 students must apply to remain on campus, according to an email obtained by The Hoya.

Georgetown Day School, a private school in Northwest D.C., closed for the day on March 10 to deep clean the campus. The school’s administration came to the decision because of the number of community members who attend Christ Church Georgetown, according to a message posted on the school’s website.

The university has not responded to The Hoya’s request for comment by publication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Hoya Staff Writers Clara Grudberg, Sophie Haber and Riley Rogerson contributed reporting.

