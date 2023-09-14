Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Sparkle on the “Restless Leg” Tour at the DAR Constitution Hall

A line of fun aunts, their millennial nieces and wine night gal pals wrapped the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Constitution Hall April 28, as a light drizzle obscured the lights of the entryway overhang.

The hall would soon be filled with ecstatic comedy fans delighted to experience Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s “Restless Leg” Tour, a comedy-filled performance celebrating the legendary pair’s three decades of friendship.

As I struggled to find my seat in the field of chairs inside the building, Zarna Garg, “the zany, outspoken voice of the Indian American woman,” according to CNBC, complained onstage that her daughter, a student at Stanford, spent her tuition on a basketry class. Her melodramatic rant — and enthusiastic praise for her son — poked fun at the motherly tendency to be hypercritical of female children.

Although the audience gave praise to Garg for raising a Stanford Tree, the overwhelmingly white crowd seemed nervous to laugh at her jokes that touched on race and the immigrant experience. Garg seemed to notice and adapt her set to focus more on the intricacies of motherhood, a more relatable experience for her audience.

After Garg wrapped up her set, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler strode out onto the stage in full length formal gowns that shimmered in the spotlights. Once the standing ovation began to lower, the pair shouted “Hello white women!” receiving a raucous laugh from the self-aware crowd.

Fey and Poehler equipped themselves with a 100-minute show about female friendship, despite claiming theirs to be purely a work friendship. The comedians began by delivering some celebrity roasts in an effort to bring the audience to their own sort of Golden Globes, and ended the show in a Q&A where they came out wearing pajamas.

After the faux Golden Globes, a transition video played an assortment of home videos from Fey and Poehler’s Second City days. The duo recreated their 1990s looks and returned to their roots by engaging in improv. Since Fey and Poehler have been friends for over 30 years, they claim to struggle to remember how they met, so the two improvised their introduction with suggestions from the crowd.

After a mafia barbershop scene, Poehler resolved the situation to explain how they bonded: “You had brown hair and I had blond hair, and we all know that’s the only way women can be friends.”

The pair then rushed off stage for another costume change as a highlight reel of their time on Saturday Night Live (SNL) played, spurring the audience’s excitement. Fey and Poehler burst from the sides of the stage rolling in their Weekend Update chairs in a race to the quickly assembled desk and accompanying backdrop.

Both comedians executed a skillful array of one liners on the state of the United Kingdom, verification on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and the upcoming “Barbie” movie, alternating one-liners until Fey prematurely interrupted Poehler, to which Poehler retorted “just like old times.” The ease with which they recovered made me believe this “mistake” was planned.

Fey and Poehler’s display of expertise was followed by a surprise guest, Rachel Dratch as her iconic SNL character Debbie Downer, who was greeted with her own standing ovation. Dratch couldn’t help but make Fey and Poehler break character as they attempted to interview her, and she clearly seemed to get as much joy out of making them laugh as they got out of laughing at her.

Fey and Poehler once again changed outfits as Poehler explained that she wanted them to try something new, much to Fey’s expressed reluctance. After a tight five minutes of stand-up from each, the two changed into their pajamas for the last Q&A section.

Although the pajama sets initially caused me to be skeptical of their commitment to the audience — as one expects the performer to overdress for their paying audience — the Q&A section turned out to be an intimate, cathartic experience for everyone in the 3,700-seat hall. Fey and Poehler wrapped up the variety show with a cover of “For Good” from Broadway’s “Wicked,” to which they added their own lyrics. A touching serenade from the nonprofessional vocalists created a perfect end to the show.

Little could surpass a night watching comedy queens remind us why they’re the queens of comedy. An electric crowd, a breakneck assortment of jokes and skits, a surprise appearance from Rachel Dratch, and a moving reflection on a 30-year friendship — what could be better?