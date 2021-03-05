Top Five Podcasts for Georgetown Students

Through charismatic hosting, intriguing topics and skillful sound editing, podcasts have the power to connect people and build communities. They shed light on unexplored topics, bridge divides and offer new perspectives. Here are five podcasts members of the Georgetown University community turn to for inspiration, entertainment and education.

“The Habitat”

In isolation because of the pandemic, Courtenay White (COL ’24) found herself thinking about a podcast she first listened to in 2018 titled “The Habitat.” The podcast follows six people who participate in a Mars simulation; the participants can’t leave a small bubble or go outside without wearing fake space suits for one year.

“By the end, you feel so genuinely attached to each of the participants, and you will marvel at the kinds of preparations that take place in the pursuit of planetary travel. This podcast has something for everyone. If you’re a space nerd, you’ll love it. If you’re into psychology, you’ll love it,” White said in a text interview with The Hoya.

If you want to mentally escape the reality of quarantine and enter a parallel universe in which isolation is only a simulation, give “The Habitat” a listen.

“Sinjin Drowning”

If you would rather avoid anything even remotely reminiscent of the pandemic, try Sophie Stachurski’s (COL ’24) favorite podcast, “Sinjin Drowning,” hosted by siblings Weston and Kalynn Koury. The podcast features the two hosts discussing the experience of growing up with unlimited access to the internet, according to Stachurski.

“‘Sinjin Drowning’ is definitely a must for any Georgetown student that found iCarly and Victorious funnier as quarantined young adults then they did as a child.” Stachurski said in an Instagram direct message interview with The Hoya.

“What’s Left of Philosophy”

If you’re looking for something a bit more serious, try philosophy professor Olufemi Taiwo’s favorite podcast, “What’s Left of Philosophy,” which provides a complex analysis of modern political theory and issues of social justice from a philosophical angle.

Episodes of “What’s Left of Philosophy” discuss complex philosophical theory in a way that is accessible and engaging, tackling topics like anti-colonialism, class and existentialism, according to Taiwo.

“A lot of fancy topics and people get discussed, but the hosts are pretty diligent in keeping the focus of discussion on why the ideas matter, rather than whose ideas they are,” Professor Taiwo said in an email interview with The Hoya.

“Dare to Lead with Brené Brown”

If listening to a New York Times best-selling author grapple with challenging topics like courage, vulnerability and empathy in an endearing Texas accent sounds more your speed, try Kate Barranco’s (SFS ’23) favorite: Brené Brown’s “Dare to Lead.”

Brown’s newest podcast centers upon practical advice for becoming a leader in your career, community and personal life. The podcasts feature high-profile guests, such as former President Barack Obama and trailblazing actress and transgender activist Laverne Cox.

Brown is an incredible interviewer, and her charm as a host draws listeners to her podcasts time and time again, according to Barranco.

“She challenges how you think and forces you to analyze your unique perspective as a friend, sister, mother, daughter, leader, activist and human being,” said Barranco in a text interview with The Hoya.

“You’re Wrong About”

For a podcast that delves into some of the more mysterious elements of history and pop culture, look no further than Mia Murillo’s (COL ’24) top podcast, “You’re Wrong About.”

Each episode, journalists Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall discuss a figure or event that has been misrepresented in popular culture. The topics range from the O.J. Simpson trial and the Stonewall riots to the Stanford Prison Experiment and Princess Diana. The episodes are well-researched and illuminating yet remain light-hearted and conversational, according to Murillo.

“‘You’re Wrong About’ is a bright spot in my week, where I can learn something new or look at an event in time from a new perspective and I always know I’ll get in a good laugh. It’s an amalgamation of pop culture and recent historical events that are being reconsidered by the loveliest long distance friends — which feels very appropriate for the COVID era,” Murillo said in a text interview with The Hoya.