Undergraduates Pursue Interdisciplinary Research as Figge Fellowship Launches

The John and Pat Figge Fellowship Program, which includes seven undergraduates conducting intersectional research, launched this year’s program Oct. 1.

The fellowship allows a select group of students to research topics at the intersection of religious, social, cultural and historical issues. The new cohort of fellows selected in August will work for the next seven months to develop in-depth individual research projects culminating in 30-page final papers, according to Fr. David Collins, S.J., co-leader of the program. The fellowship began under the former Woodstock Theological Center in 2009 and currently operates under the Georgetown University Catholic Studies Program.



This year’s cohort was selected from a record number of applicants because of the passion reflected in their proposed project ideas, as well as their sophistication and interest in engaging in theological reflection, according to Collins.

“They seemed to already have a stronger than usual sense of why theological reflection would be important,” Collins said in an interview with The Hoya.

The fellowship presents a unique opportunity to conduct interdisciplinary research that is not typically available for first- and second-year students, according to fellowship participant Juan Pablo Espinosa (COL ’24).

“It’s really about pursuing original independent research. That’s one of the things I’ve been wanting to do since I got to Georgetown,” Espinosa said in a Zoom interview with The Hoya. “Having a separate fellowship that doesn’t have to do with your major helps provide you with leeway to actually connect and bring your majors to that research, rather than something that’s deeply connected to your GPA or major requirements.”

The program operated via Zoom last year, resulting in fewer applicants and challenges for fellows in connecting with faculty mentors, according to Collins. Among other things, the return to an in-person format will allow the group to attend a retreat later this academic year, Collins said.

“We go on a workshop retreat off campus before spring break,” Collins said. “Part of reflection is time, the absence of distraction and concentrated conversation. The workshop in the countryside helps that in the middle of the spring semester. Shortly thereafter, everything starts wrapping up.”

Many of the fellows chose topics that relate to personal experience and their course of study, according to fellow Jessica Quinones (COL ’23), who is exploring the impact of religion on cultural medicine.

“The next step is trying to implement the ideas that I learn and incorporate that into my career. My topic is very personal to me and is something I want to focus on in my own life,” Quinones said in a Zoom interview with The Hoya. “I want to open a Spanish clinic, primarily for immigrants and non-English speakers.”

Fellow Andrii Sendziuk (MSB ’24) said he will be exploring the impact of Christianity on drug use in Ukraine, where he is from. Although he does not necessarily see himself pursuing academic research as a career, Sendziuk said he is happy to have the opportunity to pursue academic research, an experience he has not found so far as a business student.

“In high school, I did some research on drug use in teenagers and its causes and consequences,” Sendziuk said in an interview with The Hoya. “So when I applied, I knew that was what I wanted to research.”

Kenzie Knight (COL ’23) said she is grateful for the opportunity to work with faculty she has not had the chance to interact with, and she appreciates the chance to look at social issues through the lens of theology.

“I’m very excited to get into it and start it,” Knight said in an interview with The Hoya. “Right now I’m looking into previous research papers, which can be daunting to have so much information. It’s long. But I think that will be a challenge but I’m looking forward to coming through on the other side stronger and having a final product that I’m really proud of.”

Fellows will present their research in a final presentation in the spring to faculty mentors, members of the dean’s office, other students and members of the Figge family, according to Collins.

“Having talked to former ‘Figges,’ I get a sense that for them it’s a very powerful experience,” Collins said. “Again, it’s the classic thing that they look back at this project and realize that they are very grateful for having done it. They are eager to return the favor somehow.”