‘Unwell: A Midwestern Gothic’ Podcast is Covid Halloween Treat

A 24 hour diner materializes on the side of the highway, and inside dine a sparse group of people whose names can be found in the local cemetery. A couple disappear in the woods on the night of the annual Celery Festival, just steps away from the old witch’s altar. You can hear old songs coming out of the radiator, but the lyrics are completely different than they used to be. A locked door sometimes appears in the basement of the old boarding house, and no one knows where it leads to.

These are all things that you encounter in the world of Unwell, A Midwestern Gothic, a podcast by Hartlife NFP that just began its second season this Fall. The podcast can be found for free on the website and Apple Podcasts, Libsyn, PlayerFM, Spotify, and Stitcher. Fans of horror and the classic gothic novel will be delighted, and those craving a little seasonal spooky time this Fall might become newly initiated Gothic novel fans themselves.

Unwell is a theatrical podcast, meaning that characters are portrayed by actors, and the dialogue is scripted. A haunting soundtrack sets the mood, and footsteps, creaking doors, and rustling wind create the scenery. Those whose favorite podcasts are conversational, storytelling, or educational like me will be pleasantly surprised at how transformative this art form can be. By simply closing their eyes, listeners are transported to the sleepy town of Mount Absylom, Ohio.

UNWELLPODCAST.COM | It’s never too early to get into the Halloween spirit with this midwestern mystery podcast.

The show centers around Lily, a young woman who returns to Mount Absylom to take care of her mother, who was injured and is becoming increasingly forgetful. Her mother runs the town boarding house, which is home to several quirky personalities. A PHD student named Abby who is slowly uncovering a town conspiracy. An astrologist hoping to rebuild the abandoned town telescope. Finally, a mysterious young teenager who works in the boarding house who appears to have no home address and never seems to age.

Each time Lily and her mother uncover a town mystery, another bigger question takes its place. Why can they hear wolves at night, even though there are no wolves in Ohio? Where does the door locked in the basement lead to? What happens to the people who go into the woods and never come out?

While Unwell, A Midwestern Gothic is a captivating story, there are other reasons I stand behind this production. For one, it’s a great way to support Covid-friendly art. The show is produced remotely, and all the acting and producing is conducted online, keeping the cast safe from workplace risk. If you feel that workers shouldn’t be forced to endanger themselves in order to keep their jobs in the pandemic, this is a great way to ethically consume art.

Another reason why I love this podcast is because of its diversity. The cast is queer, racially and nationally diverse, and represents all ages and physical abilities. Unwell does diversity the right way- in the modern age, we should be able to make art about minorities that isn’t about being a minority. The main character is a queer black woman, but the show is not about being queer and black. While stories about the adversity of minorities in America are important, sometimes the best representation is art that expects more of the audience and knows that being a minority isn’t a plotpoint.

The Georgetown community already knows that Halloween will not be the same in 2020. There will be far less costume parties and Embassy Trick or Treating. However, there’s still a great way to give yourself a good scare and get into the holiday mood. No trick, Unwell is a pure treat.