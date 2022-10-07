VERTIGO: Georgetown Graduate Launches Social Shopping Startup

In this episode of “Vertigo,” Multimedia staffer Irini Fournier (MSB ’24) sits down with Georgetown graduate Besart Çopa (SFS ’22) to discuss Chestr, Çopa’s social shopping Google Chrome extension. Tune in to learn about Çopa’s story, what inspired him to create Chestr, and how he started his own company while a student at Georgetown.

“Vertigo” is a podcast series on entrepreneurship, mindfulness, healthy work ethics and how to navigate Georgetown socialization without losing one’s purpose. Named “Vertigo” due to the loss of balance one may experience from the pressure of a Georgetown education, this new series highlights Hoyas who demonstrate successful mentalities and achievements in their approaches to mental health, entrepreneurship, socialization, internships and more.