VIDEO: Diary of a Song With Andres Alfonso

Though some students may know Andres Alfonso (SFS ’24) from class, others know him best as ARAUJIA, Alfonso’s artist name.

Alfonso recently released his debut song, “Seasons Change” with Prospect Records, a student group at Georgetown University that aims to bring student artists together on one platform from recording assistance to live performances. The song is part of a larger record that Alfonso has produced about his experience transitioning from life during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to being surrounded by new people.

Tune in to watch Alfonso record his song live, going verse by verse to explain the meaning behind his lyrics.